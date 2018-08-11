Tesla Cuts Prices In China By 12-26% To Absorb Increase Of Import Duty
Tesla lowers prices in China, but Model S 75D starts at six digits (>$100,000) still.
Tesla once again adjusted prices of Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X in China, as demand weakened after China applied a 40% import duty (compared to the previous 25%).
According to Reuters, prices were lowered by 12-26% to make cars more “affordable,” since in July prices went up by 20%.
“We are absorbing a significant part of the tariff to help make our cars more affordable for customers in China,” Tesla said in a statement sent to Reuters.”
Currently, the website shows:
- Model S 75D from 731,900 RMB (about $105,600)
- Model X 75D from 794,800 RMB (about $114,700)
If Tesla absorbs higher tariffs, it means that it is willing to sell cars in China at lower margins compared to other markets.
Several years ago, when the Model S was first exported from U.S. – if we remember correctly – Tesla was encouraging that prices will be about the same in every country and the differences are simply costs of transport, sales and taxes. Now, it seems that at least in China, the base price is lower.
Tesla is in tough situation in China because it needs to keep the business rolling at 40% import tax until it will be able to produce cars locally (Model 3), and maybe also perform some final assembly of Model S/X, like in the case of Europe (final assembly takes place in the Netherlands).
Source: Reuters
But what is the price in crore? 🙂
It makes sense to drop the Model 3 price because they’ll soon assemble them in Shanghai and get some tariff relief. I don’t really see the plan with S/X, though.
Speak like Elon, 2+ yrs = soon, not even close. Their China market share is already a joke, so this move is a Hail Mary, against USA-Trump self inflicted damage
Who competes against Tesla in China? Before you say BYD, look carefully at both line ups. Tesla is clearly the superior brand and having the Chinese make it even more expensive will further distinguish itself. It’ll be like reputation of Buick but in 21st Century.
No, not a superior brand, given their low and sinking market share there. Model 3 will not fare well there since it is an inferior product within their lineup, like the iPhone XR.
Inventory sell off before a major tec change? I assumed that Tesla will push a bigger update to its Model S/X to the time when the (US-) tax credit starts to fade out to generate a new buying impulse. Now they need to get inventory out, where no “tax credit end demand rush” is to be expected.
Keep business going until local production comes online, gross margins be darned I suppose.
Why doesn’t Tesla get compensation like the farmers do BTW? The trade war is a financial success for the US with Chinese companies largely absorbing the price increases while the government is raking in the billions so there should be plenty of cash for compensation. With a 40% tariffs plus incentive discrimination Tesla should be among those hit the hardest in this trade war.
Financial success??? Ask the US soybean farmers and grain resellers who have to destroy their crops when there are people starving in Africa. Yes, US bleeds discrimination, with armed troops at the border
Well Tesla already has a big investment in China even at a lower margin it’s important to Tesla to keep selling in China. I still hope that Xi will except Tesla from the 40% tarriff to 15% or the 25% tarriff.
After all Trump excepted Apple phones made in China from the 25% tarriff.
How top shelf of them. Pip, pip, cheerio.
Port and Cigars in the Ward Room.
China remains the top worldwide market for electric cars, so it’s better for Tesla to reduce it’s profit margins temporarily to gain or maintain a larger customer base than risk losing market share to other companies.
Yes, you are right with the approach, but the headwinds caused by US-Trump will doom them to invest billions there, then fare even worse than Japanese & Korean brands
Very likely that lots of car makers are eating various tariffs for now.
“Tesla is in tough situation in China because it needs to keep the business rolling at 40% import tax until it will be able to produce cars locally ”
Welcome to the kind of protectionist policies that the US is finally trying to fight against. China has done this for far too long.