Tesla Confirms First Model 3 Performance Deliveries In Late July

Waiting for a Performance version of the Tesla Model 3?

If so, your wait won’t be too long. In less than 2 weeks, the first units will be delivered, according to Tesla.

Just yesterday, Tesla confirmed that first deliveries of the Performance version of the Model 3 will occur in late July, which means we could be less than a week or so away from the first units being handed off to buyers.

Tesla broke this news via Twitter. Here’s the string of Tweets:

As for those test drive cars heading out to Tesla stores, it seems all of them are dressed in red. Here’s a look at those testers ready for deployment:

Performance #Model3 getting ready to go out to stores across the US. The red army is advancing pic.twitter.com/85L6EfC6Pb — Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) July 13, 2018

As Elon Musk previously stated, the Performance version of the Model 3 is like “…pure fun jacked straight into your brain…” We don’t doubt it’s a hoot to drive, but it sure is on the expensive side with a price tag north of $70,000.

What we and others eagerly await is the $35,000 base Model 3, which seems to continue to get pushed back in favor of higher profit margin offerings.

Perhaps even more importantly for those waiting for the base version of the Model 3 is that the federal tax credit phaseout for Tesla has been triggered, which means that those hoping to get a credit of $7,500 on the $35,000 Model 3 likely won’t see that full amount.

Interested in configuring your own Tesla Model 3? If so, you’ll find details here.