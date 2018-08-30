Watch Tesla Cobra EV Monster Tackle Knox Mountain 2018

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Watch this Tesla-powered 427 Shelby Cobra at the Knox Mountain Hillclimb.

This fiberglass mold of a 427 Shelby Cobra gets its power from a Tesla Model S P85 motor and a Kia Soul EV battery pack. It churns out some 450 horsepower. Professional driver Trevor Yip takes the reins and just happens to secure second place at the 2018 edition of the Knox Mountain Hillclimb.

For those who may be unaware, Leavitt Machinery’s Knox Mountain Hillclimb takes place every year in Kelowna, B.C. The area is known for its amazing views of Okanagan Lake and the surrounding mountains.

Below, we’ve included a chart with the top ten contenders. As you can see, it appears that the Cobra is the only EV listed. Hopefully, that will change in the near future. At any rate, this Tesla Model S-powered car was only over a second behind the top dog. We wonder how the Tesla Model 3 with Track Mode would fare: