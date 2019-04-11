Tesla Drivers Club Sets Records, Raises Funds At “Concours In The Hills”

2 H BY EVANNEX

EVENT RECAP: TESLA DRIVERS CLUB MAKES ITS PRESENCE KNOWN AT THE CONCOURS IN THE HILLS

Guest Contributor: David Lucht, President of Tesla Drivers Club

A group of members of the Tesla Drivers Club attended the Concours in the Hills car show in Fountain Hills, Arizona on February 9th, 2019. The event broke all records this year with 108 sponsors, 941 cars, an estimated 20,000+ spectators, and raised over $155,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Tesla Drivers Club had 12 Tesla vehicles entered including several customized Teslas and one “mini” Tesla for kids. Savannah Ward, one of the founding members of Tesla Club Las Vegas, came all the way from Las Vegas to show off her Silver Tesla Model 3 Long Range and collaborate with Tesla Drivers Club and its members. The two Tesla clubs had connected previously in her home town.

Source: Tesla Drivers Club; Video: Desert Paradise Productions

Tesla Drivers Club would like to thank event sponsor OneAZ Credit Union — you can learn more about their Tesla financing program at OneAZcu.com/Tesla.

Source: Tesla Drivers Club; Video: Desert Paradise Productions

To learn more about the event, check out the photo gallery below…

PHOTO GALLERY

Source: Tesla Drivers Club; Photos/Video: Desert Paradise Productions; Note: EVANNEX is also a proud sponsor of the Tesla Drivers Club and has been a supporter since 2018.

