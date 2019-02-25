Tesla China Gigafactory Video Update
Foundational work is fast and furious.
The building of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai continues at a rapid pace. At the official groundbreaking of the factory, where the automaker will produce the Model 3 and Model Y for China and other far east markets, the large plot of land was a flat, muddy expanse. There was basically a small building, a temporary stage for the ceremony, and several piledrivers. As you can see in the video above, the change from seven weeks ago is pretty dramatic.
Halfway through January, our construction update showed the beginnings of progress, but nothing especially dramatic. Then, early in February, new drone footage revealed some concrete slabs had been poured. Now, with the lengthy Chinese New Year vacations over with, the scene has been transformed.
Some smaller buildings are going up, and there is a small army of pile drivers pounding footings for further foundations. As you can see in the footage, these are not (unfortunately) electric machines. The air is thick with diesel exhaust as they (literally) lay the groundwork for a cleaner future.
The two-minute video above is an excerpt from a longer production. We’ve embedded that seven-minute one below, and although an understanding of Chinese may help one to more fully appreciate it, it is a bit better quality and includes a few more scenes of the site, along with a couple interesting vehicles spotted on the trip to the property. For instance, at the 11-second mark, the camera appears to capture a Chevy Volt (or is it a Buick Velite 6?) in the wild. Then, 51 seconds in, the lens spies a Tesla Model X in the wild.
The construction is slated to continue for most of the year. Tesla does hope to begin initial vehicle manufacturing before the end of 2019. This is, of course, extremely ambitious, but this latest scene does give us hope. The automaker’s midsize Model 3 has just begun deliveries in the country with cars produced at the company’s Fremont factory. Production becoming local near the end of the year should go some way towards reducing the carbon footprint of the vehicles and the cost.
6 Comments on "Tesla China Gigafactory Video Update"
I have few doubts that Tesla will be making cars in China soon, maybe not yet during 2019 but maybe starting 2020.
Now these videos about the construction works are a mess, others didn’t show much, this one show what it seems a mess with not very organized tasks and labor intensive in away unthinkable even for not so rich countries and probably possible because wages in China are still low.
I seen a construction site not a mess.
Alex, do you think the Chinese contractor capable of building a Gigafactory in a year is disorganized? China has over 18,000 miles of high speed rail currently under operation. How many miles of HSR does America have? 0. China has plans to install 140 gigawatts of solar in in the next 20 months, that’s in addition to already having reached it’s target for PV installations for it’s current 5 year plan. China, who is estimated to sell 2 million BEVs in 2019. I think China probably knows what they are doing. Reminds me of the saying: Never show a fool a job half done
It’s no “dance of the bobcats” but I’ll take it.
I wonder if anyone can read the vandalism early on in the fencing in blue spraypaint. It looked like “for a good time, call: ” but my Mandarin isn’t very good.
Wow now that’s progress I can’t wait to see next week. I’ve never seen that many pile driving rigs on a single site.
I’m guessing the bus the drivers to and from the work site.
I suspect Tesla already has a date for shipping the assembly manufacturing equipment. I guess by June right after the slab wall and roof are installed.