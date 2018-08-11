Tesla China Accepting Pre-Order For $35,000 USD Standard Model 3

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

And now Tesla advances to a global level yet again. Tesla Model 3 base model pre-orders are officially a thing in China.

While we all know that the Tesla Model 3 was up against a monumental struggle initially, and times were crazy slow and tough at first, the tables have turned. After some time, the Model 3 presented itself as a best-selling car in the U.S. We know that once it moves to overseas offerings, it may negatively impact our U.S. sales scorecard. Additionally, we know that naysayers and Tesla short-sellers will be all over that situation.

Heck, just some deliveries to Canada and/or a lower monthly U.S. numbers have set some people into a negative spiral. However, we have to remember that like the Model S and Model X, once this car starts becoming a delivery reality overseas, Tesla’s overall numbers should soar, despite U.S. deliveries dropping. We now have confirmation that Tesla has started Model 3 deliveries in China:

We expect to see official word on this from the electric automaker soon, as well as a multitude of news in the near future as Tesla broadens Model 3 deliveries to a global level. Nonetheless, the official link to the order page for China is here.