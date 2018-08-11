  1. Home
  3. Tesla China Accepting Pre-Order For $35,000 USD Standard Model 3

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

And now Tesla advances to a global level yet again. Tesla Model 3 base model pre-orders are officially a thing in China.

While we all know that the Tesla Model 3 was up against a monumental struggle initially, and times were crazy slow and tough at first, the tables have turned. After some time, the Model 3 presented itself as a best-selling car in the U.S. We know that once it moves to overseas offerings, it may negatively impact our U.S. sales scorecard. Additionally, we know that naysayers and Tesla short-sellers will be all over that situation.

Heck, just some deliveries to Canada and/or a lower monthly U.S. numbers have set some people into a negative spiral. However, we have to remember that like the Model S and Model X, once this car starts becoming a delivery reality overseas, Tesla’s overall numbers should soar, despite U.S. deliveries dropping. We now have confirmation that Tesla has started Model 3 deliveries in China:

We expect to see official word on this from the electric automaker soon, as well as a multitude of news in the near future as Tesla broadens Model 3 deliveries to a global level. Nonetheless, the official link to the order page for China is here.

Leave a Reply

10 Comments on "Tesla China Accepting Pre-Order For $35,000 USD Standard Model 3"

drpawansharma

Why would they not open it for USA first?

2 hours ago
Taylor Marks

They haven’t. The link that they give just takes you to the same $1K deposit page that you’ve been able to make since Spring 2016 (which hasn’t been available for a few months in the US and Canada, given how short the time is from order to delivery in those countries now.)

1 hour ago
Daniel

“We now have confirmation that Tesla has started Model 3 deliveries in China”
— I don’t think “deliveries” is the right word here…

2 hours ago
Taylor Marks

Uh… shoddiest article I’ve ever seen on InsideEVs?

#1 – They’ve started taking orders for the same variants of the Model 3 that are available in the US and Canada from early Chinese deposit holders. Deliveries will not begin until next year.

#2 – They’re still taking the same deposits for all variants of the Model 3 (standard range included), same as they’ve done in many other countries since March 31, 2016…

I think I’d just retract the entire article… there’s nothing new to report at all.

2 hours ago
Art Vandelay

This site has been declining since Jay left, I used to prefer IEVs over E…k, now it’s the other way around…

1 hour ago
TM21

which site is that? E…k?
not
https://www.greencarreports.com/
or is it this one?
https://www.greencarcongress.com/
Inside EV does make nice graphs from time to time, that I don’t see on the other sites.
This site does need a head editor in my opinion to raise the bar in terms of articles going out without typos, bad grammar, or recycled hash, etc.

1 hour ago
Hauer

nono.
something more electrec.

40 minutes ago
MoMac

They are not always confirming the validity of their sources.

1 hour ago
Taylor Marks

I’ve always preferred E…k to IEVs, but I haven’t seen anything particularly bad about IEVs prior to this article… I don’t really like the layout of this website or its comment engine, but other than that its been pretty good.

1 hour ago
MoMac

Yes, either the article is wrong or very old news depending on how one interprets the word “pre-order.”

1 hour ago