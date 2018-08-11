Tesla China Accepting Pre-Order For $35,000 USD Standard Model 3
And now Tesla advances to a global level yet again. Tesla Model 3 base model pre-orders are officially a thing in China.
While we all know that the Tesla Model 3 was up against a monumental struggle initially, and times were crazy slow and tough at first, the tables have turned. After some time, the Model 3 presented itself as a best-selling car in the U.S. We know that once it moves to overseas offerings, it may negatively impact our U.S. sales scorecard. Additionally, we know that naysayers and Tesla short-sellers will be all over that situation.
Heck, just some deliveries to Canada and/or a lower monthly U.S. numbers have set some people into a negative spiral. However, we have to remember that like the Model S and Model X, once this car starts becoming a delivery reality overseas, Tesla’s overall numbers should soar, despite U.S. deliveries dropping. We now have confirmation that Tesla has started Model 3 deliveries in China:
Breaking: Tesla China open low range Model 3 pre-order
(starting only $35,000 USD)
More detail:https://t.co/S5fTA3fSXl$TSLA #TESLA #Model3 #TeslaChina #China pic.twitter.com/SKxqx0zS2V
— TeslaTopInfo (@TeslaTopInfo) November 19, 2018
We expect to see official word on this from the electric automaker soon, as well as a multitude of news in the near future as Tesla broadens Model 3 deliveries to a global level. Nonetheless, the official link to the order page for China is here.
10 Comments on "Tesla China Accepting Pre-Order For $35,000 USD Standard Model 3"
Why would they not open it for USA first?
They haven’t. The link that they give just takes you to the same $1K deposit page that you’ve been able to make since Spring 2016 (which hasn’t been available for a few months in the US and Canada, given how short the time is from order to delivery in those countries now.)
“We now have confirmation that Tesla has started Model 3 deliveries in China”
— I don’t think “deliveries” is the right word here…
Uh… shoddiest article I’ve ever seen on InsideEVs?
#1 – They’ve started taking orders for the same variants of the Model 3 that are available in the US and Canada from early Chinese deposit holders. Deliveries will not begin until next year.
#2 – They’re still taking the same deposits for all variants of the Model 3 (standard range included), same as they’ve done in many other countries since March 31, 2016…
I think I’d just retract the entire article… there’s nothing new to report at all.
This site has been declining since Jay left, I used to prefer IEVs over E…k, now it’s the other way around…
which site is that? E…k?
not
https://www.greencarreports.com/
or is it this one?
https://www.greencarcongress.com/
Inside EV does make nice graphs from time to time, that I don’t see on the other sites.
This site does need a head editor in my opinion to raise the bar in terms of articles going out without typos, bad grammar, or recycled hash, etc.
nono.
something more electrec.
They are not always confirming the validity of their sources.
I’ve always preferred E…k to IEVs, but I haven’t seen anything particularly bad about IEVs prior to this article… I don’t really like the layout of this website or its comment engine, but other than that its been pretty good.
Yes, either the article is wrong or very old news depending on how one interprets the word “pre-order.”