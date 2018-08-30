Tesla Leads The Way In Cheapest Battery Pack Costs
Tesla’s battery cost advantage is expected to last for (at least) several years.
According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), Tesla and its lithium-ion battery partner Panasonic are the leaders in EV battery technology, especially in terms of costs of the cells and packs.
One of the reasons is low cobalt content in the cells (below 10% of cathode weight). Elon Musk said in June that the target for battery cell cost in 2018 is $100/kWh, and $100/kWh on the pack-level within two years.
In fact, Tesla already delivers the car with the cheapest cost per kWh in the form of the Model 3.
BNEF’s research revealed that other suppliers offered cells for $120/kWh in 2017, but to reach $100/kWh on the pack-level is in general not expected for the industry until 2025.
Anyways, the lowest battery costs gives Tesla an edge compared to other electric car manufacturers and BNEF expects that the advantage will carry on for several years.
“If Tesla reaches its pack-price milestone, it will be several years ahead of our industry benchmark,” BNEF said in the report. The researchers noted that others made batteries for as low as $120 per kilowatt hour in 2017, “which suggests that Tesla is not alone in being ahead of the curve.”
Well, having cheaper batteries will definitely help Tesla to grow quickly in an increasingly difficult market where competitors are introducing long-range electric cars.
Source: Bloomberg
Another reason Tesla stock should be much higher.
It’s amazing the shorts can push this stock around so much.
$288, an incredible bargain price, way below the 200 day moving average.
GS came out with an article that Tesla will drop 30% due to the coming competition, which is just total B.S. but then it does have an effect on the stock price. I think also analysts are disappointed with the slow ramp up of production and other detritus from the going private snafu. It should bounce back in a few days.
Exactly, I agree that competition is coming, but then I see the specs on the competition, like the 2020 EQC and see that MBs costs will be higher than the Model X yet the specs are 5 years behind. They can’t sustainably compete. Really, they are a generation behind at least. Tesla will own the market through 2025 at least, probably longer.
lol.
I do not mind seeing this drop a bit. It will embolden the shorts. It will also encourage a lot more buying. If it hits 250, we will buy a load more.
With these other auto manufacturers finally releasing EVs, it would be interesting to see how much of the powertrain is outsourced to companies like Bosch and LG. The Bolt, for example, is mostly LG electronics (battery and UI) inside a GM shell and as such costs GM a fortune. Same story for the Fiat 500e but with Bosch instead. (And of course with the small orders being placed there’s no incentive for the battery makers to really push the envelope). The implication of this, of course, there’s currently no opportunity for a non-Tesla company to break free from the pack (no pun intended 🙂 ).
It could be Apple vs Android all over again. Tesla vacuums up the profit share while everyone else fights over the remains because they all share common components. Hmm is Samsung working on a EV? (They’ve got their fingers in pretty much every other industry….)
I thought I’d seen something about Samsung… https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1113996_renault-samsung-sm3-ze-electric-sedan-battery-upgrade-gives-130-mile-range-in-korean-tests
That’s not a Samsung product in any way beyond the name AIUI.
Ah, a punanalogy.
I don’t think so. Actually Tesla and Panasonic seem to be geting into marger-kind-of-relationship, and race goes on for the go-to-suplier for the rest od auto-industry. CATL and LG Chem seem to be leading the pack(pun intended 🙂 ) with very impressive plans (hundred-ish GWH/yr production in next 3-4 years both). Difference with Apple/android is three are significant effects of scale (Like in software) but also significant entry costs(unlike software) so the early entrants might ultimately be the last ones.
Hmmm, automotive can and pouch cells cost $90 per kWh in China on commodity markets. Great Tesla is building 2170 in US with Automation to get to this price, but the cost is not spectacular and not market leading…
Source?
Tesla has the lowest cost, highest quality batteries on the market.
Not all li-ion batteries are created equal. And not all have the characteristics appropriate for EVs, especially not the high energy density that Tesla’s cars demand.
Not to mention which, the quality control of such things as electronics and battery cells from Chinese manufacturers generally (not always, as Apple has shown, but usually) ranges from mediocre to outright fraudulent use of counterfeits.
The difference is that Tesla’s/Panasonic are SUPERIOR to the garbage coming out of China.
Who actually owns this leading-edge low-cost cell chemistry and the related manufacturing techniques- Tesla or Panasonic? This is what has the value at the cell level.
Tesla does have a few battery cell patents related to the physical configuration of cell interiors, but I think in large it’s mostly Panasonic. Tesla has a sophisticated battery cell analysis lab, and tells Panasonic exactly what it wants, but it’s Panasonic which is doing most if not all of the R&D to develop year-to-year improvements.
But I wouldn’t say it’s all Panasonic; the partnership between Tesla and Panasonic is not a zero-sum game.
The chemistry or the machines? The chemistry is supposed to be Tesla’s. BUT the machines are absolutely Panasonic’s.
An important point missing from this article is the fact that part of why Panasonic apparently has the lowest prices, is the economy of scale. Panasonic makes more kWh of EV batteries than any other company, even BYD. That gives Panasonic a great advantage in lowering costs, while also giving Tesla a supply bigger than any other EV maker! It’s that supply which has allowed Tesla to take over the global #1 spot in EV sales.
Keep Going Tesla!