Watch TeslaCam Capture Motorcycle Versus Car Crash
2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 9
TeslaCam catches lane-splitting motorcycle rider who wishes he hadn’t tried to shoot the gap.
One of Tesla’s newest features, dubbed TeslaCam, acts as a built-in dashcam to capture various events.
This clip catches the moments leading up to and following a motorcycle versus car crash. The motorcycle rider appears shaken, but not seriously injured.
Let’s hope that this acts as a reminder to car drivers to always check your blindspot and to motorcycle riders to be mindful of how difficult it is to be seen while attempting such a move.
According to Tesla’s release notes on TeslaCam, after one prepares a USB drive according to instructions, footage from the front-facing camera will be stored on the USB.
See some of the very first footage from TeslaCam here.
Video description:
Software 9.0 updated over weekend — Just in time for this.
Categories: Bikes, Crashed EVs, Tesla, Videos
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Watch TeslaCam Capture Motorcycle Versus Car Crash"
Is that a Bolt in the right lane early in the video? Also, I bet he’s at least glad he had a helmet on as you can see his head hit the concrete.
The car did have it’s turn signal on but it went shortly after the motorcycle changed lanes. Who’s at fault here?
Motorcyclist does an illeagal triple lane change into the faster lane’s blind spot in an attempt to overtake the motorist on his left, which is also illegal in many states. He’s lucky to be alive.
No! The moto was already occupying that lane. The white car is 100% at fault here.
The bike hadn’t begun to lane split, but he didn’t do himself any favours by approaching from the beam (side) since cagers rarely look anywhere but straight ahead.
OK, that last bit was a very broad brush, but that’s how it feels to motorcyclists on the road.
I hadn’t driven in California in decades, but when I visited the Bay area last summer and drove there, the single most striking thing I observed was the huge number of motorcyclists who ride and pass between the lanes. Texas drivers are often terrible, but this is one thing that is not common in Texas. The motorcyclist in this clip seems to be moving to the space between lanes. The collision in this video looks to be considerably LESS horrific than the collisions I could easily imagine occurring when driving there a couple of months ago. It’s nuts.
Lane splitting is legal in CA, I don’t believe it is in TX.
I’m always freaked out by lane splitting motorcyclists. Saw a guy on an enduro bike like that come about 1/4″ from clipping a car just yesterday with the big saddlebags on the side.
Sure looks to me like the motorcycle was aiming for the white line. Bad move. Also, being in the car’s blind spot during a slow down, when many drivers change lanes. Car should have checked blind spot. I’d say fault is 70% motorcycle, 30% car.