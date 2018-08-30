2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

TeslaCam catches lane-splitting motorcycle rider who wishes he hadn’t tried to shoot the gap.

One of Tesla’s newest features, dubbed TeslaCam, acts as a built-in dashcam to capture various events.

This clip catches the moments leading up to and following a motorcycle versus car crash. The motorcycle rider appears shaken, but not seriously injured.

Let’s hope that this acts as a reminder to car drivers to always check your blindspot and to motorcycle riders to be mindful of how difficult it is to be seen while attempting such a move.

According to Tesla’s release notes on TeslaCam, after one prepares a USB drive according to instructions, footage from the front-facing camera will be stored on the USB.

See some of the very first footage from TeslaCam here.

Video description: