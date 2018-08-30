  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Calls On Employees To Test Full Self-Driving

Tesla Calls On Employees To Test Full Self-Driving

Tesla Autopilot

2 H BY MARK KANE 4

Tesla employees offered to be beta testers.

Bloomberg has obtained an email from Elon Musk to Tesla employees, in which he offers them to become beta testers of the full self-driving system.

The requirement is to put at least 300 hours of feedback (300-400 hours), while the reward is $13,000 worth options in Tesla cars ($8,000 package for full autonomous driving and $5,000 premium interior package).

Tesla currently needs about 100 more employees in an internal testing program and those positions are expected to be filled almost immediately.

“This is being offered on a first-come, first-served basis, he said in the email. Given the excitement around this, I expect it will probably be fully subscribed by noon or 1pm tomorrow.”

See Also
Holden Adds 150 Engineers For Work On Autonomous, Electric Vehicle
Autonomous Chevy Bolt Program Gets Billions In Backing
Renault Conducts Final Tests Before Launch Of Autonomous ZOE

Tesla Autopilot (Beta) is currently working as an advanced assist system that requires the driver to pay attention and take full responsibility for driving, while the ultimate fully self-driving/autonomous driving system will enable the driver to not be engaged in driving at all.

Tesla Model S, Model X and Model 3 cars are – according to Tesla – equipped with hardware that with proper software will be ready for full self-driving.

Source: Bloomberg

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Tesla Calls On Employees To Test Full Self-Driving"

newest oldest most voted
QCO

Good deal! … Assuming you have enough spare time after working all those long hours at the Tesla factory.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Bloggin

I think this will be a first with ‘full’ self-driving. I am guessing with it being Beta, the ‘pay attention’ rules still would apply and the software keeps track of all manual steering, braking or accelerating corrections/actions by the driver.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
God/Bacardi

Here’s an idea, to my understanding parking around most Tesla facilities is still god awful…Use self driving Teslas to ferry employees to and from remote parking lots…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
Mister G

GO TESLA GO INNOVATE INNOVATE INNOVATE

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago