Tesla Calls On Employees To Test Full Self-Driving

BY MARK KANE

Tesla employees offered to be beta testers.

Bloomberg has obtained an email from Elon Musk to Tesla employees, in which he offers them to become beta testers of the full self-driving system.

The requirement is to put at least 300 hours of feedback (300-400 hours), while the reward is $13,000 worth options in Tesla cars ($8,000 package for full autonomous driving and $5,000 premium interior package).

Tesla currently needs about 100 more employees in an internal testing program and those positions are expected to be filled almost immediately.

“This is being offered on a first-come, first-served basis, he said in the email. Given the excitement around this, I expect it will probably be fully subscribed by noon or 1pm tomorrow.”

Tesla Autopilot (Beta) is currently working as an advanced assist system that requires the driver to pay attention and take full responsibility for driving, while the ultimate fully self-driving/autonomous driving system will enable the driver to not be engaged in driving at all.

Tesla Model S, Model X and Model 3 cars are – according to Tesla – equipped with hardware that with proper software will be ready for full self-driving.

Source: Bloomberg