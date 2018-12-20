Tesla Listed As Big Freight Shake Up Company, Nikola Fares Well, Too
Despite doubters, research puts the Tesla Semi and Nikola Motor Company in top list of innovators that may disrupt the trucking industry.
FreightWaves Research Institute recently studied a whopping 500 companies to determine which will lead the way in the future of freight. Regardless of naysayers, it turns out that Tesla (with its upcoming all-electric Semi truck) and startup Nikola both secured a spot in the top 25.
According to an article by Teslarati:
From 500 companies, a panel of experts selected by the institute narrowed down the list to 25. These 25 companies represented the best that the freight and logistics industry has to offer, in terms of innovation, tech, and potential disruption.
The research company’s list is referred to as Freight.Tech25. It honors top companies in the segment, including J.B. Hunt, FedEx, UPS, Daimler, and Amazon. Surprisingly, while Amazon took the No. 1 spot, Tesla ranked No. 3, and the automaker hasn’t even launched its upcoming semi. Nikola grabbed the 24th position on the list, which is still highly impressive.
Vice President of NFI Industries fleet services James O’Leary talked up freight electrification in a recent speech. More specifically, he called it the “Tesla effect.” O’Leary shared (via Teslarati):
Nobody in North America was talking about electric vehicles until your local news outlets picked up the rollout of the Tesla Semi. That led basically to what we call the Tesla effect. Now shippers are asking their carriers where you are with electric vehicles.
In regards to Nikola, InsideEVs is excited to disclose that we’ll be able to see the company’s trucks firsthand at its official unveiling event in April 2019.
The company tweeted out the recent top 25 list:
While it is nice getting in top 25, our company belief is that “If you ain’t first you’re last”. Thank you Ricky Bobby, we agree. Nikola will never be ok with 24th place. Our only goal is #emissionsgameover https://t.co/x9Mwz6Nvvy
— Nikola Motor Company (@nikolamotor) December 17, 2018
Do you think all-electric and/or hydrogen-powered semi trucks are the way of the future? Share your insight with us in the comment section below.
Source: Teslarati
15 Comments on "Tesla Listed As Big Freight Shake Up Company, Nikola Fares Well, Too"
Bring it on, and best of luck to both of them. Hope they will sell all the can manufacture (and that the quality is superior, so other EV trucks will have goodwill among truck customers).
Tesla Semi’s will become another product who’s demand outstrips supply for the next 5 years at least. With EV’s, Storage and Semi’s by 2024 revenue will be over 100 billion. Also the 2nd quarter of 2018 was the last quarter in lost money.
Better financial analysis here than on CNBC.
Both may have a place. But only one will be first.
I’m curious to know the weight of Tesla’s truck, because that will determine the load it can carry.
From article: “…Do you think all-electric and/or hydrogen-powered semi trucks are the way of the future? …”
—————-
Answer: All-electric.
All-electric-big-battery semi will win over hydrogen semi simply because a convenient and reliable semi fast charge network will scale *much* faster (Tesla will accelerate trend-set that as they did with consumer EVs) than a convenient and reliable semi hydrogen re-fueling network.
The transition to EV semi will likely be much quicker than traditional semi truck makers are currently thinking/planning and may be quicker than EV consumer cars because commercial trucking operators are very TCO sensitive and are willing/able to pay a higher upfront investment cost for lower long term TCO.
Tesla will likely initially dominate electric semi same as Tesla currently dominates EV consumer cars.
Well hydrogen is still production from Natural Gas using Fuel Cells so while it produces more electricity more efficiently and can produce hydrogen it’s not entirely clean. It can however produce power 24/7 which seems to make it a candidate for an all of the above strategy.
Except that commercial customers can install solar on their roofs and store the energy in batteries yielding quicker charge and lower fuel cost, even vs. the local utility.
$$$ Money = Profit $$$
Why no headline mention of Daimler, who is #11 on the list (well ahead of Nikola)?
They have the most electrified offerings in trucking (eActros, eCanter, eFUSO, eCascadia, eM2 and smaller local delivery vans) and are the world leader in trucking, hence have plenty of opportunity to drive change, appear to have a solid vision and have already put trucks into service.
Telsa and Nikola have one each. Neither in service yet.
“Why no headline mention of Daimler…?…”
————-
Daimler commercial truck EVs are not currently a priority for Daimler and lack any meaningful innovation. Only after Tesla semi starts eating at Daimler commercial trucking market share will Daimler make EV semi a higher priority… same as has been for Daimler’s consumer cars.
Daimler commercial trucking sales/service franchise network are anti-EV because a transition to all-electric semi will result in a big hit to the cash-cow service department… that in turn presents a problem for Daimler because going EV will require the sales/services franchise relationships to be adjusted for that sales/service network to survive… exact same issue for traditional car makers facing as with consumer EVs.
There’s a simple solution to the dealer’s stopping EV rollout claim. Just increase the sales profit for the dealer. That way they make any loss from the service department up in up front sales income.
The service department is still going to be there afterall, there will still be just as many non engine related service requirements, as well as (an admittedly smaller) engine/battery related service requirements.
Daimler was #11 on the list and far more relevant than Nicola Fossil Fuel Cell Vehicles.
Nikola are not planning on using natural gas to make their hydrogen…
This is one area where hydrogen may make sense. Planes and space craft as well. All of these have localized fueling that is a boost for H2 having a use-case.
Although NG reforming and electrolysis have high energy losses, when electricity is near-zero dollars (or maybe even negative in some cases) H2 storage may make sense for over-production of wind and solar assets. Why turn them down/off? Run at full tilt and save the excess as H2. Use fuel cells to level the grid during low-production or peak-use times.
@Loboc said: “Although NG reforming and electrolysis have high energy losses, when electricity is near-zero dollars (or maybe even negative in some cases) H2 storage may make sense for over-production of wind and solar assets.”
——————
Even if electricity today was “near-zero” (which won’t happen anytime soon) then there is the issue of building the distribution network which is a much higher cost and logistics hurdle than building-out a convenient and reliable fast battery charge network.
Aviation is a special use case that hydrogen has best use argument but even there hydrogen is not currently viable.
Not if you do the math. Heavy trucks move 1 pound 1 mile using much less energy than cars take to move a pound a mile. This means a semi can go further on a charge with a smaller percentage of its mass in batteries. The trucking industry is also much more sensitive to fuel costs, giving an edge to battery electric and putting hydrogen at a disadvantage.