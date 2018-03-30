Tesla To Take Brief Break After Setting Model 3 Production Record
Give me a break.
After
weeks months of pushing hard to reach a burst run rate of 5,000 Model 3 sedans, the Tesla team could use a bit of a break. And, according to Bloomberg, it’s getting one. Or at least the Model 3 production crew at the Fremont factory is.
Crews there have labored through extra-long working weeks to reach the goal. Besides building cars, they built an entire production line in a matter of weeks in a huge tent — or, more accurately, a “sprung structure.” You can watch it get put up here.
Another notable milestone achieved in the past few weeks was the completion of the first Model 3 Performance. This variant of the mid-size sedan requires dual motors, one front, one rear, and increases the complexity of production somewhat. Musk had tweeted a picture of the red example sitting on the “tent line,” or GA4 as the general assembly line is referred to internally.
The pause, however, will be short-lived. Workers are expected to return to their positions on Thursday the 5th, where they will begin chasing the next goal in the Model 3 production ramp up: 6,000 units weekly.
Other automakers also take summer breaks, though theirs are typically longer — from a week to an entire month — and are usually timed to correspond with major changes to production lines. Tesla’s production line adjustments have been seemingly more spontaneous, usually shutting down for a week or less with little advance notice.
While the break is short, we hope everyone fully enjoys the time off, especially tomorrow, when we should all be focusing on fireworks and other leisurely pursuits as we enjoy the 4th of July.
Source: Bloomberg
15 Comments on "Tesla To Take Brief Break After Setting Model 3 Production Record"
I hope you don’t refer to the bloomberg tracker. Mr Randall is in holidays and the tracker has not been fed with the latest VIN registrations 😉
We don’t rely on the tracker. It’s not good at being accurate and up to date over the short time. Long term is where it may turn out to be a worthy source.
Well Deserved!
As I recall, Tesla’s internal goal for this quarter was also 6,000, which was missed. When you consistently set goals which are not met, employees get the message that no goal will be achieved. Goals no longer mean anything, and are ignored. Then you have to create an even more ridiculous goal to get them to pay attention, and do crazier things to attempt to meet it, like ship only 1K cars a week for weeks before the burst. This reminds me of Stalin’s series of five year plans.
Nope – suppliers had to demonstrate 6K burst production rate for their parts.
Pet week?
How’s that verified? Delivering 6k in a week doesn’t mean it was produced in a week, especially for smaller parts that address rather easy to buffer.
No, the Burst Test was to see if they could produce at a RATE of 6k/week over a single day.
So if in a normal day the supplier supplied 500 gizmos for a 5K week rate, for that ONE DAY the goal was to demonstrate the capacity to build 600.
This is a standard Burst Test that is typical in manufacturing. The goal of the test is to find problems in ramp-up before the actual ramp up. Since Elon has announced they are now pushing on to an actual 6K/week production rate, the Burst Test was either successful at proving the capacity could be reached, or they successfully identified blockers and have resolved any blocking issues.
It has nothing to do with buffering parts in the supply chain, it is an actual test of production. Starting with the Model 3, Tesla wrote contracts with suppliers put Tesla inspectors right on the production floor and test results would have been validated per contractor, and not necessarily on the same day.
Stalin, really? Name one big goal that Tesla completely failed to meet. They have met all of their main goals albeit later than scheduled.
Anyway the first of Stalin’s five year plans did quadruple the number of workers in industry, transportation and construction as planned and on time. Industrial production improved and they became a leading industrial power in Europe. But they screwed up on farm collectivization causing a famine that killed hundreds of thousands or millions of people. Either way I don’t see any connection between Telsa’s ambitious production goals and Stalin’s 5 year plans for the USSR during the first half of the 20th century. Maybe a tad hyperbolic? Just don’t bring up Hitler in your next post please.
I hope they get some time to clean that property up, during the break….
It is an active construction site in the process of doubling in size.
Is your goal to post this same nonsense in every story, no matter what the story is about?
Well, most workers in California get that same short break, and are expected to be back at work on Thursday.
It’s called the “Fourth of July holiday”.
And my sympathies to any InsideEVs staff who have to work today! (…unless you’re Canadian, and then you have your own different Independence Day holiday.)
Thanks, sir. We publish every day! Even on Christmas.
Thank you for your dedication…
Happy 4th!!!
InsideEVs, Electrek, Teslarati, and others – along with YouTube creators – should set up and coordinate on a Gofundme to reward Tesla production employees.