Tesla Booth Flooded With Model 3 Buyers In China

Floods seem to occur wherever the Model 3 debuts.

Tesla‘s stand attracted huge crowds at the 2018 Guangzhou Auto Show according to reports from China.

The company was present with trio of its cars – Model S, Model X and Model 3, presenting also the latest V9.0 software system.

“From the China Tesla Club and Chinese Auto reporter (Sun Shao Jun), the booth that has the most customers in Guangzhou car show GIAE this year is Tesla, which has been extremely busy from the beginning of the day to the end, everyday. Many customers are placing orders at the show.”

China is the third single largest market for Tesla and most recently Tesla received a lot of orders from there, which must have something to do with price cuts.

Tesla attended the 16th Guangzhou International Auto Show (China🇨🇳). At this auto show, Tesla is exhibiting Model S 3 X with the latest V 9.0 upgraded system and bring huge crowds. Guangzhou is the top 3 biggest market for Tesla in China. $TSLA #Tesla #China #特斯拉 pic.twitter.com/s5OXdSClUQ — Vincent (@vincent13031925) November 16, 2018

