Tesla Begins Delivering Cars At Gigafactory 1

Pick up the car at the Gigafactory and take a factory tour

On December 20, Tesla began to sell and deliver cars at Gigafactory in Nevada (it’s first such location in northern Nevada). Sales consultations are apparently by appointment only.

Tesla spokesperson said:

“We’ve opened this location to help make it easier for customers in the region to purchase and take delivery of their vehicles, and those who take delivery also have the unique opportunity to sign up for a factory tour.”

Deliveries at the Gigafactory sound like a reasonable idea for residents and enthusiasts.

Tesla tries to deliver as many cars in the fourth quarter as ispossible in various ways, typically prioritizing most profitable/expensive versions:

Source: mynews4.com

