Tesla Is Lowest-Ranked For Quality Of Service In Norway
Bloomberg reports that slow repairs of Teslas in Norway are making Norwegians upset.
Weeks of waiting for servicing the cars or for replacement parts already contributed to the lowest-position on a list of car brands for quality of service and fourth-worst among companies in all sectors according to Bloomberg.
Hopefully, the new huge service center in Oslo will solve the issues, but it seems that service center overloads are popping up in other places too.
The Tesla Model X and Model S are among the most popular cars so far this year in Norway, taking #4 and #9 respectively.
However, as sales surge, the repair staff expanded by only a third and there are no mobile service in the country just yet:
“Musk has said Norwegians were right to be upset, but blames authorities for not acting fast enough to greenlight a plan to dispatch repair technicians to customers’ homes. While some talks have taken place, Tesla hasn’t filed a formal application for mobile service centers, Norwegian officials say.”
Tesla customers are often very devoted to the brand, but when repair times are counted in weeks, people will start to search out other options – and soon they will have choices from brands like Jaguar, Audi, Mercedes and Porsche.
“After a fender-bender with his Tesla Model S last February, Tor Havard Wiig figured he’d be back on the road within a week or two. Five months on, he’s still waiting on parts—and he’s ready to sell the two-year-old car.
The delay and scant communication from Tesla Inc. show “there’s a lot lacking there,” said Wiig, a 43-year-old technology consultant in the Norwegian coastal city of Bergen. “I never expected it to take so long to fix such minor damage.””
Source: Bloomberg
13 Comments on "Tesla Is Lowest-Ranked For Quality Of Service In Norway"
“Musk has said Norwegians were right to be upset, but blames authorities for not acting fast enough to greenlight a plan to dispatch repair technicians to customers’ homes”
While I am a big fan of the ranger service in general. I am not sure how it would have fixed the 5 months parts wait for that one guy. I also don’t really get why it would take so long. If I order a Tesla in Germany it takes 2-4 months until I’d get it. And they first have to produce the whole car, ship it to Europe, have final assembly in the Netherlands and then ship it to my house. A single part should not take twice as long as a whole car.
It has become a problem all right, and they really need to fix this before model 3 arrives in Norway. That will be a real volume model.
They need to hire more mechanics AND start to contact school, to get more people.
A friend of mine has a Model S (be bought it used), and he has been driving an Opel more then the Tesla. He saved money, and really used a lot of his money for that car. . So it really burn. . Waiting to show off his ride, and then he ends up in a used diesel car from Opel.
Well, the fender bender problem exists in the States also (there have been comments on Tesla Motors Club that people simply cannot find repair parts for collision issues and apparently no after market stuff, or little of it has been approved). Tesla is odd-man-out here, as domestic manufacturers usually have timely replacement parts of cars still in production.
Watch out for Elon Rants Bloomberg News
There is zero chance you can start a car company from a blank sheet of paper without encountering massive scaling issues, including but by no means limited to “production hell”. It’s the nature of the business, and the best you can try to do is manage it effectively while the company grows to the point it can kill a lot of problems with money.
This is why in economics the auto industry has long been an example of a business with daunting “barriers to entry” that kept startups out (or quickly weeded them out) for a long time. As I’ve said before, I think the most likely future for Tesla is not as an independent car company, but one that merges with or is bought out by Apple or Google or even Amazon, but NOT one of the existing, traditional car companies. Where this leaves battery production and what role Musk plays, I won’t try to guess.
Despite a lot of speculation about Apple buying out Tesla, I can’t imagine why a company that’s so successful at making consumer electronics, a light industry manufacturer with high profit margins, would want to buy out a company which is a heavy industry, serving a market (automobiles) with low profit margins.
That goes double for Tesla, with its vastly inflated stock price. Buying out all that would mean Apple would have to pay… what? 3x as much as Tesla is worth, or more, based on a realistic assessment of its worth, such as its enterprise value?
Not saying it can’t happen, I’m just saying I can’t see why Apple would want to throw all its money away on that. They say Apple has plenty of cash and liquid assets. Well, if it wants to get rid of that “problem”, then buying an auto maker would be an excellent way to do it! 😉
You make a good point – but I found it interesting that you would refer to Tesla as having a “vastly inflated stock price”. Maybe you and the Tesla shorters aren’t that far apart after all?
Tesla’s problem with parts distribution is one of the worst examples of the “growing pains” the company is having as it ramps up production much faster than any other auto maker of any size.
I can sympathize with Tesla’s problems, but they really do need to fix this. Tesla in the past earned an exemplary record for its service, far superior to most or all other auto makers. This problem with parts distribution could turn that positive into a negative. In fact, I think to some extent that’s already happening.
Here’s hoping Tesla assigns a high priority to alleviating this problem.
No surprise here, I saw Bjorn Nyland’s Model X spent over 2 months in the service center last year for seemingly minor problems, and I would guess Bjorn gets premium treatment.
I blame lack of competition. When one vendor (Teala) has a monopoly on service for models in a given region, you get shananigans. Market forces no longer apply. The same issue exists with “Tesla approved” body shops, though at least there’s a small amount of competition there.
Tesla will figure it out. Necessity is the mother of invention.
Yeah, and the huge growth is hard to handle for anybody. I did some work for a company that grew too fast. The cost of inventory / parts was too high – and it took 30-60+ days before they got paid. They was bought by an investment company and spilt up, and sold it in parts and their IP.
When EVs take off in more normal markets, Tesla have already learned a lot from this.
They may of course loose some future customers because of poor logistics and a lack of after market parts. In the end though, more EVs on the street seems to result in more people buying more EVs.. . So their potential customer base grows as the market grows.
But still. . . They should have increased the number of employees at about the same speed as the car sale increased.
Agreed. The root of the problem is a good one to have: lots of folks want their cars. As long as they evolve and create solutions as they grow then they should be ok.