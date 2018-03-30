Tesla Bear Versus Tesla Bull In Podcast Showdown
27 M BY DOMENICK YONEY 3
Optimist versus pessimist.
The long-running fight between those who believe in the long-term success of Tesla — bulls — and those who believe the company’s efforts will end in tears and bankruptcy —bears — moved to a new battleground Monday: the Quoth the Raven podcast. The debate was set up to give a representative of each side of the argument the opportunity to state their case, as well as refute points made by the other.
Representing the bulls was Galileo Russell, host of the Hyperchange TV YouTube channel, who many might recall as the person Tesla CEO Elon Musk turned to for questions in a now infamous earnings call with analysts earlier this year. In the bear’s corner was a Twitter personality and contributor to the Seeking Alpha financial website whose nom de plume is Montana Skeptic, rumored to be Lawrence J. Fossi. According to the bio for “Skeptic,” he manages a $1billion+ portfolio and holds a Degree of Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Yale and has practiced law for 30 years as a trial lawyer. Fossi seems to have a very similar, if not identical, background.
Russel kicked things off the hour-long discussion by stating he is a Tesla shareholder and that his confidence in the company is tied to CEO Musk. Said he, “I like to bet on the jockey, not the horse.” He paints an incredibly rosy picture of the California company’s future in electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as the energy side of things. They are both areas, he believes, that are ripe for disruption. He acknowledges there is a lot of cash burn but focuses on revenue and its growth. “They’re going to get to $20 billion in revenue from $100 million faster than Amazon did.”
For his part, “Skeptic” summed up his skepticism to incoming competition to the electric vehicle sector. He laid out that Tesla has owned the luxury EV market for the past six years and said that despite having something of a monopoly and taking advantage of billions of dollars in subsidies the automaker has still “lost fabulous amounts of money.” With vehicles coming on the market like the Jaguar I-Pace, and entries from Mercedes, Audi, and Volvo, he reasons the once aspirational Model S will lose its luster. About the Model 3 being the vehicle for revenue and profit, he reminds us that it has been in production for a year and during that time Tesla has lost more money than ever.
While we’re sure the faceoff between the bull and bear will most likely result in the confirmation of biases held by listeners, we think the truth of the matter lies somewhere in the middle. Russel is probably overconfident, while empty cup view of “Skeptic” ignores some pretty blatant realities. But what do we know? We are not investors, merely scribes. Have a listen for yourselves and let us know who you think comes out on top.
Featured Image – Flickr – Creative Commons License 2.0 – AskMeAboutLoom
Source: Teslarati
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Tesla Bear Versus Tesla Bull In Podcast Showdown"
Sure, the Jag i-Pace is coming on market, but, that just validates the EV concept to Jag owners. Those who want an EV have already purchased a Tesla, and more will when they find out there’s only going to be 20,000 per year built. Jag will find they have underestimated demand.
To imagine that these tiny production numbers are going to disrupt Tesla, well the bears have a screw loose. You’re motivation for being a short has nothing to do with Tesla, it’s personal to the short. It’s the perfect example of betting the market based on your personal bias, and not the facts.
Tesla’s “cash burn” is Incredible ASSET GROWTH, the capacity to build cars, and make a Huge Profit, with the best, most cost effective batteries in the business.
Too, Porsche is coming with their electric offering, and product will nowhere meet demand there either.
Tesla Model 3: 50,000 shipped.
Supercharging network. No one else has one. It’s lost in the whole equation, the Bears don’t even understand its importance.
In the U.S., they assume the VW penalty network brings everyone else up to par as far as L3 DCFC. Lots of people are still confused about L2 DCFC, counting those as long distance enabling DCFC. It doesn’t. Furthermore, the details of the VW penalty network show that they’re basically building the Tesla Supercharger network of 2014/2015 by sometime in 2019/2020. That’s not going to be sufficient to compete with Tesla. Not to mention, it won’t take very many slow charging Bolt/i3/Ioniq/Kona/Leaf and other L2 DCFC vehicles to clog that network up.