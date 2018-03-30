Tesla Battery Reignites 6 Days After Crash
14 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 22
Reignition occurred several times
Along with new technologies comes new challenges, and electric vehicles are no exception. This lesson was reinforced recently when battery cells from the a fiery Tesla Model X crash reignited days after the original incident.
Read Also: UPDATE – Tesla Fires Back – NTSB Removes Tesla From Investigation Into Deadly Model X Crash
According to Mountain View Fire Chief Juan Diaz, the battery from this particular deadly crash reignited after six days. Some of the cells that weren’t completely destroyed in the pack still had energy, and over time the damaged cylinders experienced heat elevation that eventually turned into a combustion event.
Though it is, thankfully, a rare occurance, it is one that first responders and others need to be aware of. To that end the Chief Diaz issued a 13-page document that discusses the dangers the firemen had experienced during the response to the Model X accident. Among the main issues is how to deal with an energized battery when the mechanism for neutralizing it — the “cut loop” — is destroyed.
With electric vehicles increasing in number by the day, the risk of a secondary fires and other challenges goes up. One potential tool for responders under development and being eyed by fire departments is the DC hot stick. It can tell the user whether a vehicle has current flowing through the body structure.
Source: KTVU
Categories: Crashed EVs, Tesla
Leave a Reply
22 Comments on "Tesla Battery Reignites 6 Days After Crash"
Should be fun working in the junk yards of the future…no more dull days.
Future junk yards should transport and store fresh tesla wrecks just like spent nuclear fuel, underwater in banks. And make sure water doesn’t evaporate as in Fukushima /s
Seriously, out of control burning is Tesla specific problem, not EV in general. Some wrecked Volt also caught fire in junk yard, but it is isolated exception. Hopefully a decade later this reckless engineering with unstable NCA cells will be forgotten, dangerous cars will be off the road, and firefighters will not be overwhelmed babysitting every week old wreck in junkyard.
This same issue was a huge deal with Volt NMC after crash testing in 2011. The test car caught fire three weeks later. It is not unique to Tesla, but they get the most attention, in part because they have the most EVs.
There are far more Leafs/Zoe’s on the road than Tesla’s. Within the US, GM had more EVs on the ground till as recently as 2 months ago.
In the case of the Volt they stored the car upside down – not a normal thing to do.
Why isn’t NTSB investigating inadequate training of these firefighters? They routinely make recommendations in other transportation sectors to improve operations manuals and maintenance procedures
They might, NTSB is still investigating this incident
I think they were properly trained. They just couldn’t get to the cut loops because the car was cut in half and was on fire.
That Tesla fire in Switzerland the other day burned uber hot– somebody has to be looking at whether there can be structural damage in the concrete and re-bar (this happens in big JP4 and diesel tanker fires) in overpasses from all the heat.
If this keeps up, some of these Highway Departments will have to take a look. we may need to begin to bank them from tunnels, too, such as the Mount Blanc Tunnel and Caldecott up in the Bay Area.
All the Tesla people say “more ICE fires” but ignore that the gasoline is so volatile that the fires burn fast and exhaust heat upward. With the packs on the bottom of the car, and the sheer amount of heat involved, this is going to be a big problem for firefighters wherever these cars are used.
Mont Blanc tunnel was ICE, likely those need to be banned first.
Its true, Often when a gas tank is ruptures it is while the vehicle is still moving and the gas goes all over, flashes and then goes out… Like in Nascar, it looks spectacular, and then pretty much goes out on its own or with a few fire extinguishers. These Teslas in the Florida and Switzerland accidents got very hot very quick, and stayed that way stopping bystanders from attempting a rescue.
Another Tesla crash (probably AP again) with the car catching fire and driver dying. When will Tesla stop using their customers as guinea pigs? 🙁
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-14/tesla-bursts-flames-after-violent-crash-switzerland-killing-driver-trapped-inside
Slow down Bro1999, lets wait for the data to come in before we blame A/P
There is on average more than 1 person dying by car fire every day in the US (like 440 per year). We only hear about it if Tesla. 31 cars burn every hour. Which do we hear about?
These high speed crashes are most likely fatal to driver fire or no. They do need to be investigated of course, not saying otherwise.
https://www.nfpa.org/News-and-Research/Fire-statistics-and-reports/Fire-statistics/Vehicle-fires/Vehicle-fire-trends-and-patterns
This does not seem like current information, do you have something more up to date, and covering luxury vehicles in the same year and class of Tesla vehicles? I think comparing a 2016 Model S to a 55 chevrolet is a bit silly…
GM cars don’t need anything fancy like Autopilot for hundreds of people to die in fires in them every year, worldwide.
No wonder GM fanboy and serial Tesla basher MadBro is so desperate to blame everything on Tesla Autopilot! Was there a train wreck somewhere? Blame Autopilot! DId your girlfriend get pregnant? Blame Autopilot!
http://blameautopilot.com/
How do you de-energize a damaged battery?
Let it burn…. Joking aside, that is tricky when the car is so heavily damaged. Tesla came to the scene on the car we are discussing here and said the battery was safe to transport… I guess not.
Drop it in a grounded bucket?
“How do you de-energize a damaged battery?”
Emergency responders are given instructions on how to safely discharge a PEV’s (Plug-in EV) battery pack after an accident, but common sense says that discharging every cell would require all the cells to be still connected in the pack. If the battery pack is heavily damaged in a horrible accident, I can see that some cells or groups of cells in a PEV’s pack might be physically separated from the rest, and may escape being discharged, which would create a long-term fire hazard.
I guess that’s what happened here. Either that or the emergency responders didn’t follow the instructions properly.
Reminds me of the crash tests done when the Volt was new, in which two crashed Volts sitting in a parking lot had the battery packs ignite.
However, so far as I know, no Volt battery pack as ever ignited following a traffic accident.
48yr old man from Germany burned to death last Thursday in his Tesla Model X in Switzerland. Fire Department looks into Battery “Thermal Runaway” issue. Tesla is involved as well.
https://www.n-tv.de/ticker/Deutscher-im-Tesla-toedlich-verunglueckt-Feuerwehr-ermittelt-article20434381.html