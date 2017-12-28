Tesla Adds Battery Pre-Heating To Improve Efficiency In Cold Climates

7 hours ago by Steven Loveday

It seems Tesla is getting more prepared for the cold months ahead, and beginning to cater more toward frigid climates.

There are Tesla vehicles all over the world, though many are registered in the sunny state of California. This is not to say that there aren’t snowy, cold mountainous areas in the Golden State. Additionally, we see a fair amount of Silicon Valley’s finest in the Pacific Northwest, and let’s not forget about Norway. Nonetheless, there are just not as many Tesla vehicles in many of our coldest states.

Now that some 500,000 people have reserved a Model 3, the Tesla Semi is on the way (which will travel all over the country and throughout Canada), and the upcoming Model Y stands to be ridiculously popular, it’s high time for the automaker to more seriously consider the impact of the elements.

According to Electrek, Tesla has released battery pre-heating in its vehicles. EVs, like their gas counterparts, are less efficient in the cold, which sometimes means significant range loss. This also affects the vehicles’ power output, regen braking, the time it takes the vehicle to charge, and how much of a charge it will accept. Speeding up those electrons can only lead to positive results.

Here’s the wording from Tesla on the battery heating update:

"When temperatures are near freezing, preconditioning will also heat your battery for better driving and charging performance. We recommend you plug in to reduce range loss, and start pre-conditioning about an hour before you plan to leave since it can take some time to warm up the battery in colder weather. Note: Requires vehicle software version 2017.50 or above."

Source: Electrek