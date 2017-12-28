Tesla Adds Battery Pre-Heating To Improve Efficiency In Cold Climates
7 hours ago by Steven Loveday 9Comments
It seems Tesla is getting more prepared for the cold months ahead, and beginning to cater more toward frigid climates.
There are Tesla vehicles all over the world, though many are registered in the sunny state of California. This is not to say that there aren’t snowy, cold mountainous areas in the Golden State. Additionally, we see a fair amount of Silicon Valley’s finest in the Pacific Northwest, and let’s not forget about Norway. Nonetheless, there are just not as many Tesla vehicles in many of our coldest states.
Now that some 500,000 people have reserved a Model 3, the Tesla Semi is on the way (which will travel all over the country and throughout Canada), and the upcoming Model Y stands to be ridiculously popular, it’s high time for the automaker to more seriously consider the impact of the elements.
According to Electrek, Tesla has released battery pre-heating in its vehicles. EVs, like their gas counterparts, are less efficient in the cold, which sometimes means significant range loss. This also affects the vehicles’ power output, regen braking, the time it takes the vehicle to charge, and how much of a charge it will accept. Speeding up those electrons can only lead to positive results.
Here’s the wording from Tesla on the battery heating update:
“When temperatures are near freezing, preconditioning will also heat your battery for better driving and charging performance. We recommend you plug in to reduce range loss, and start pre-conditioning about an hour before you plan to leave since it can take some time to warm up the battery in colder weather. Note: Requires vehicle software version 2017.50 or above.”
Source: Electrek
9 responses to "Tesla Adds Battery Pre-Heating To Improve Efficiency In Cold Climates"
How it works? How is the heat generated? Does it come from the motor in idle?
It would be from the 6 kW resistive heating element that is installed in the battery’s thermal management loop. I have the latest firmware update on mine, but have not yet found any way to activate the feature (although my S isn’t plugged in at the moment).
Where I used to work, I would immediately leave and head down a steep, mile-long hill. In the winter, this really bugged me, as I’d have to ride my friction brakes the whole way down. Although wasteful, this is still a good feature.
This is the one thing that always puzzled me – that the Model “S” didn’t have the cold weather features that even the roadster did.
Although a somewhat different battery, (which apparently didn’t NEED preconditioning unless under -10 deg F – in that case the battery would self-heat for a few minutes before being able to be put in “D”), the ROADSTER, although not allowing actual charging of the battery – WOULD allow Regeneration into the ‘battery system’ when it was charged up to 100% – this was easily shown that the car wouldn’t brake, but would slow down immediately if the heater was put on high.
(A software bug prevented that same feature when it was under 35 Deg F, unfortunately).
My Canadian friends who own “S”‘s say there is none of that when it is cold and they just lose dynamic braking and that is the way it is.
(The roadster, when finally being plugged in, would run a 900 watt heater to warm the battery up to 35 deg F before main charging started, no matter how fast the actual charging was).
But what is interesting here is that the VOLT, ELR, etc would ALWAYS do battery pre-conditioning either using plug-in power or its own battery power when turned on, or when initially driving around. And likewise it would COOL if necessary, and REFRIGERATE if necessary beyond that, EVERY TIME you started the car. From day one. Bolt does the same thing. And it will do the same if the battery is out-of-spec while charging, using the juice to Heat, cool, or refrigerate the battery prior to using all the juice for charging.
Living in Québec, this is just basic necessity.
The real question is why it wasn’t built into it right from the start?
If better for direct optimum performance and battery durability, it’s a good move.
Perhaps they can also do precooling right before going to a supercharger to increase the charging power limit and be faster done recharging. It is just software change so it should be feasible and could allow winning of a couple of minutes in charging time. 38’ instead of 40’ isn’t much but it’s something if you are in a hurry.
I have the new app and the firmware. I cannot find this feature. As far as I can tell, this is a lie.
I don’t think anything changed, they just added a somewhat cryptic indicator to the mobile app. Battery preheat was always a feature and always quite limited. The users do not have manual controls to turn it on or off (except for tuning max battery power for Ludicrous mode on) nor do they still have a battery temperature gauge to have awareness of the temperature and change. The more adventurous ones use an app called TeslaSpy with an OBD2 adapter connected to a diagnostics port and can see the battery modules’ inlet and outlet temperatures.
Why Tesla does not expose more information on the vehicle state on the giant screens (and in the mobile app) is beyond me. It’s a waste, a missed opportunity, and frankly a bit offensive to the users who have the right to know what is happening with their vehicle.
I have firmware 2017.50.2 on my P85D and iPhone app version 3.2.3, and turning on the cabin heater in below freezing conditions also shows the battery is heating. I can share a screenshot if someone would show me how to.
It was -16 deg. F yesterday morning in Michigan. If it weren’t plugged in at that point, would the batteries even have enough juice to run the heater?