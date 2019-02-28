Tesla Launches Base Model 3: Here’s The Price
Elon Tusk (or was that Musk) clued us in on some Tesla news and now we know what it is.
Just the other day, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to let the world know there’d be “some Tesla news” coming our way today (see tweets at bottom of post). Immediately, speculation over what was to be announced took over the Internet.
Guesses were all over the place. Tesla Model Y reveal date? Tesla Model 3 $35,000 base launch. Tesla pickup truck news. Even some stock mentions.
You name it and someone out there guessed at it. Well, the guessing game has ended and this “some Tesla news” is here.
Just moments ago we got tipped to pricing for this announcement that is now minutes away. It’s the base Model 3. For an unbelievable price. It has finally arrived and will be a real game-changer. Have a look at the embedded image below:
And here’s the most important bit of info straight from Tesla:
We are incredibly excited to announce that the standard Model 3, with 220 miles of range, a top speed of 130mph and 0-60mph acceleration of 5.6 seconds is now available at $35,000! Although lower in cost, it is built to achieve the same perfect 5-star safety rating as the longer-ranged version, which has the lowest probability of injury of any car ever tested by the U.S. Government.
In addition, we are introducing the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which offers 240 miles of range, a top speed of 140mph, 0-60mph acceleration of just 5.3 seconds and most premium interior features at $37,000 before incentives. For 6% more money, you get 9% more range, more power, and an upgraded interior.
To achieve these prices while remaining financially sustainable, Tesla is shifting sales worldwide to online only.
Additionally, even though retail stores may close, Elon Musk directly tells InsideEVs the following:
“Our headcount in 12 months will probably be significantly higher than today, due to adding lots of people to manufacturing, engineering and service.”
The website has already been updated with the new details. See image below:
Tesla’s press release is posted in its entirety below:
$35,000 Tesla Model 3 Available Now
To achieve these prices while remaining financially sustainable, Tesla is shifting sales worldwide to online only. You can now buy a Tesla in North America via your phone in about 1 minute, and that capability will soon be extended worldwide. We are also making it much easier to try out and return a Tesla, so that a test drive prior to purchase isn’t needed. You can now return a car within 7 days or 1,000 miles for a full refund. Quite literally, you could buy a Tesla, drive several hundred miles for a weekend road trip with friends and then return it for free. With the highest consumer satisfaction score of any car on the road, we are confident you will want to keep your Model 3.
Shifting all sales online, combined with other ongoing cost efficiencies, will enable us to lower all vehicle prices by about 6% on average, allowing us to achieve the $35,000 Model 3 price point earlier than we expected. Over the next few months, we will be winding down many of our stores, with a small number of stores in high-traffic locations remaining as galleries, showcases and Tesla information centers. The important thing for customers in the United States to understand is that, with online sales, anyone in any state can quickly and easily buy a Tesla.
At the same time, we will be increasing our investment in the Tesla service system, with the goal of same-day, if not same-hour service, and with most service done by us coming to you, rather than you coming to us. Moreover, we guarantee service availability anywhere in any countries in which we operate.
We’re also excited to announce that we’re implementing a number of firmware upgrades for both new and existing customers. These upgrades will increase the range of the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model 3 to 325 miles, increase the top speed of Model 3 Performance to 162 mph, and add an average of approximately 5% peak power to all Model 3 vehicles.
Tesla is committed to making not just the best electric cars, but the best cars, period. And our products are the reason we continue to rank #1 in Consumer Reports owner satisfaction survey and have every single year since Tesla was first eligible to be included in 2013. Both Model 3 Standard and Standard Plus are available starting today at Tesla.com.
Developing story…
Some Tesla news
Thursday 2pm
California
We are moving out of the ICE age. Adapt or perish 🙂
Model s Standard range = $79k at 270 miles
Only customers in the US can order a Standard Range Tesla Model 3.
Customers in other countries will have to wait longer.
I can order from Canada.
OK
US + Canada
Canadian site says “Est. Delivery: 2-4 weeks” for Standard Range.
Nice, best Model 3 LR RWD is back, and they have accurate range estimate on it (not derated) so it is 325 mi.
And it’s only 43k. Under 40k after tax
I agree but do they need all that power and top speed? Far better would be 90-100mph top speed with better range, acceleration, efficiency and towing capability, things I can actually use just by changing the reduction ratio. At least as an option.
But them dropping the price now will send shivers through big auto and hope you already had stock. With this pricing even the base destroys the competition either EV or ICE in performance .
Now build them with V2G so all that battery doesn’t go to waste and makes income is an option badly needed too, instead of gadgets.
They gotta compete with ICE vehicles. Ice vehicles have those sorts of stats in that price range.
If you don’t want it to go over 90 mph, just don’t step that hard and you’ll get better range, too
A change in gearing might improve acceleration but probably would decrease effficiency (more motor RPM = more friction, air resistance and heat). I don’t see the importance to towing capacity—unlike ICE cars EV’s already have plenty of low-end torque by default.
OK. I’m officially impressed. Let’s get some RHD timelines.
It is 2:01pm. And “order now” page crashed.. LOL.
It is back up running now.
Standard + looks like a good compromise
Slightly more range/performance and better interior for $2K more.
Your post got downvoted?
Are there that many just plain out haters to hate anything?
Not that you need it but will get it back in resale value and make it easier to sell when you do.
Dangit, but I want that premium sound. Looks like MR for me…..
ETA: and the maps.
Yep.
Same here.
Since this shows rebates and gas savings, I’m not sure what the prices used to be listed as. Does anyone else know?
The price is exactly 35.000
35,000 exactly… this is a game changer.
Not exactly. Tesla 3 still qualify for $3750 tax credit, so the actual price in March is $31,250.
“Up to” as not EVERYone will qualify for it…
Correct, but more buyers will qualify for $3750 than they did for the $7500.
Look at the bottom left. Shows cash price before incentives or gas savings.
The ‘Before Savings’ price is always at the bottom of the order page
Lots of new versions.
Price cuts across the board.
LR now $43k, LR AWD $47k, Performance $58k.
Wow. Great news for customers. Not so good for margins.
Only reason this is up is they’ve met their margin targets with volume. They’ll sell A TON of these in US and Europe.
Or they are adjusting prices to account for lowered costs and increased margins. Although they could certainly be accepting lower margins in exchange for greater volumes. Hard to say at this point.
6k price cuts in two months, no way they cut costs that much. Not nearly.
I’m suddenly worried about Tesla.
That doesn’t mean the cost cuts happened over that time period.
I don’t think they really cut costs much, just moved it around based on suspected options. Remember, much of their costs the past year were due to inefficiencies. As they work through those they will drop costs. Their margins were good last quarter so I suspect they are just adjusting to maintain necessary sales volume. I would suspect further small price drops as tax credit disappears. They still have expensive paint, so that will likely come down eventually, and $8k for AP+FSD is a software change, but represents massive R&D spending. They will charge for those as long as they can, but that represents a large area where they have flexibility to adjust pricing without impacting the cost to build the vehicle.
I don’t think it is a good idea, They are working at max capacity, lowering the price will simply put Tesla into trouble and stock will probably go down (no matter what the news is, it look like the stock always go down after annoucement
Hopefully Tesla can make up in volume what they’re losing in unit profit margin. It seems Tesla’s execs thinks the company can do so, or they wouldn’t have introduced these changes.
Of course, as Tesla continues to lower its costs while increasing production, to some extent they already are making up in volume what they might be losing on the unit profit margin.
Well I’ll be damned. I will freely admit I was wrong about the $35k 3.
@bro1999 said: ”
Well I’ll be damned. I will freely admit I was wrong about the $35k 3.”
———————-
Careful there @bro1999… it’s a slippery slope… next you may be tempted to order the Model 3.
Although it took long enough. Good Luck to them.
Me too, now we will see the margins, committing financial hara kiri or not.
Unlikely – they are cutting costs and they are still selling loads of high spec cars in Europe/China in 2019 keeping their average margins reasonable. By 2020 GF3 will be up and running and production in the US will be higher still.
Who downvoted this comment? Lol
Probably just habit. 😉
Ummm… Jim Chanos? Edward Niedermeyer? John Petersen? 😉
I had my doubts, too. This may go the way of Tesla S 40 kWh version, but I’m glad it’s at least out there. Thank you Elon!
Now about the towing ability Elon alluded on Tesla 3…
Yup… That Towing Option…! Where did that go?
Maybe they will add that bit of info – in the Model Y Reveal?
So what are the real dollar prices? I can see why they did this, to blunt the Polestar and Nissan announcements.
When you’re on the configuration page, at the bottom, they show the price before and after estimated savings.
Real dollar price is $35,000. Get them before the price goes up!
Price won’t go up, but delivery times will – dramatically
Wow, the black interior with cloth seats actually look pretty good! I actually prefer it to the “premium” interior. Also glass roof for $35K!!!
that picture is already outdated.
Now, the website shows $$26,950 with all the incentives and gas saving.
Manual seat. basic audio and still glass roof.
The “after incentives” price varies according to location. For example, in MD there is a $3k rebate for an EV like the Model 3, while if you live in ND, the after incentives price will be $3k higher due to no local rebates available.
So it’s $35000 for the standard model and 37000 for the deluxe standard model
Standard Plus 240 miles of range plus most of premium interior package.
Standard Range Plus = $37,000
Autopilot now $3K. FSD again an additional option, with more features coming “later this year”
Same on S and X
Good catch… I feel cheated. If Autopilot was $3K, I would have gotten it.
But you would lose Navigate on Autopilot, Summon, and Auto park which all moved to FSD package.
Ah. So Tesla now puts things into the FSD option which are already functional, and thus are actually worth paying for.
Lots of changes today! I think it will take a while to fully digest them. Or at least, it will for an old phart like me! 🙂
Dangit. I was hoping for the Pickup.
/I’ll wait and have a few beers…….
You can rip out the back window, seats and trunk door and turn this into a pick-up real easy.
Who needs a warranty?
I think Elon already mentioned summer for anything related to that.
OK
Woah. “Over the next few months, we will be winding down many of our stores…”
Yeah. Big cut to SG&A, but will brand presence suffer?
Yes, it may be premature to call closing most of their stores a positive business decision. I’d call it an experiment. We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out over time. I wouldn’t make any large bets that Tesla won’t reverse course on this.
Or they will be sold at Daimler-Benz locations?
More New Baby Model 3’s out there – will become Traveling Sales People!
Unlikely: 1) they will keep some stores “in high-traffic locations”; 2) at those prices, they can sell all they can produce for the foreseeable future, if not in the US, then in Europe.
Was to be the major outlet for their solar products including Solar Roof.
Delivery estimate for Standard+ is 2 weeks and Standard is 2-4weeks.
That is for SF Bay area. So, I assume the production for standard version just started.
No more galleries – did I get that right? They were the coolest part!
Sacrifices needed to be made to make the $35k/SR Model 3 a reality it seems.
Well, the level of automation was never achieved, so it might not have been possible otherwise. Just a few months ago, the cost was about $38k, so who knows?
More galleries. No stores.
I weep a little for Tesla Sales Reps or whatever they call them.
Only a handful will survive as Gallery Curators.
Yup. Most Tesla reps working in stores are gonna be getting pink slips over the next few months. 🙁
“No more galleries – did I get that right?”
Sorry, you got it wrong. Quoting from the press release:
“Over the next few months, we will be winding down many of our stores, with a small number of stores in high-traffic locations remaining as galleries, showcases and Tesla information centers.”
Note it doesn’t say Tesla will be closing existing galleries/ showrooms.
I‘m really impressed. The 37K variant looks like a good deal for most. Higher performance and top speed for the performance model will also be thrilling for existing Performance owners. They’re going to love it. I’m really impressed. And finally it’s time for the Tesla Trolls to troll away. The 35K Model 3 is here.
It is going to sell like hot cakes in California. After Federal and State incentives, it is $30K (including delivery and destination fee).
Huh, so is this where we cross the threshold into the future? We’ve been holding our breaths with anticipation since 2015 and this is good, but the feeling is ‘welp, this is here now’; but maybe I’m just getting bored at being old.
AP is only $3K!
Yep, and the gateway to full auto is only an additional $5k!
You do miss out on NOA, summon and Autopark though
Yes, but read the small print: “Enables your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane.” If you want lane change, autopark and summon, you need to pay another 5k.
I will reserve judgement on whether closing many of their physical retail spaces is a smart move. Maybe enough people know about Tesla now? I have no doubt that it will significantly cut overhead, but will it be conducive to sales once all of us EV-savvy people are sated?
Delivery by Amazon?
I suspect eventually by Tesla trucks…
They cannot get rid of service centers.
No, they are expanding those.
We — and Tesla — will have to see how this plays out. It may be that Tesla will reverse course on this. I’d call it an experiment, and I won’t try to predict the outcome. I think it could go either way.
I would not buy any car that did not have a physical floor space somewhere. No way do I sit waiting for some hauler to drop a car off at my house.
Lots of changes.
Notice the RWD Long Range now has a 225 mile EPA range.
They are shutting down most showrooms to be Internet-only for ordering.
Partial premium is unexpected. All cars getting glass roof/folding mirrors/custom driver profiles is an unexpected bonus for those that waited for the standard/non-premium car.
325 miles
So I guess the steel roof is no longer planned to be an option, ever.
Agreed – I’m intrigued, and initially impressed, with the current combinations of included features at each trim.
Amazing!
YES!!! YES!!! YES!!!
Laughing my head off at all the naysayers.
Kona and other EV’s will have to drop their price to compete!
“And our products are the reason we continue to rank #1 in Consumer Reports owner satisfaction survey and have every single year since Tesla was first eligible to be included in 2013.” Poking a stick at Consumer Reports, nice!.
The pricing is great, but it sounds like they will be shuttering lots of stores (but expanding service).
So excited!
Not… so excited that anything other than black costs another 1500. Black isn’t exactly an ideal choice where I live unless you are planning on baking cookies every day in the car.
Did you see the enhanced security mode video with Cookie Monster?
Heh. Yes I did, I have to admit.
That’s been the case before this announcement – Tesla has always gouged for paint options.
Yeah, I just wasn’t aware. I never played around with the configurator before today, since, honestly, I couldn’t afford a lot of the vehicle options before now. Just surprised that there’s a 1500 dollar difference, that’s all. Not trying to detract from how awesome the price for the base car is, and a black one would be just fine.
Eternally dirty, but just fine.
I suspect as tax credits disappear paint costs will drop to help reduce impact of tax credit. I could be wrong if demand remains high though.
I hate black also, and in Canada White paint (Pearl White Multi-Coat) is $2,600!!! Nuts!
Red Multi-Coat is $3300!!!!!!
Other colors are $2000.
I guess I would then get Grey over the White, and save $600.
Great news for the hundreds of thousands of reservation holders and latecomers who have been waiting for it.
Tesla did it.
@ Eric Loveday
What about customers in Europe?
Can they also order NOW a Standard Range Tesla Model 3?
Or is it just available to customers in the US?
Just US for now. Just been on the Dutch site and it is LR and Performance only.
I hope that the hundreds of thousands of first-day orders will get a chance to order theirs before everyone else. They’ve been waiting 3 years, after all.
^^^Exactly^^^
A few changes to S & X:
Model S: SR=$79k, 270mi; LR=$83k, 335mi; Performance=$99k, 315mi & 3.0s; +$15k for Ludicrous Mode (2.4s).
Model X: SR=n/a; LR=$88k, 295mi; Performance=$104k, 289mi, 3.5s; +$15k for Ludicrous Mode (2.8s).
Does anyone else feel kind of screwed that bought a car at the end of last year? First they decreased the price 2K, ok no biggy I guess, compensate for taxes. Then they decreased the price of auto pilot 2k? I’ve had autopilot less then a month since the trial and it’s already $2500 cheaper then I paid.
Also, wish they would have just added the standard interior to all the other models.
They also reduced features of AP, they took out Navigate on Autopilot, Summon, and Autopark and moved those to FSD.
Bro1999?? Are you there?? Testing, testing.. (is this mic turned on??)
you’re late to the party, John.
Yeah I admit I wrote that based on what you told me about it never happening a short 24 hours ago, before scrolling and reading you owning it. So I apologize and respect you for wasting no time to admit you were wrong.
You’re an honorable man, bro1999.
He’s there, being entirely reasonable.
Let’s give Bro1999 credit here; he manned up and admitted he was wrong, without any qualifier, and not hemming and hawing about it.
Good for him…. thumbs up! 🙂
This will totally kill KonaEV and other limited availability cars with dealer markups. Also kill Bolt after subsidy reduction and Leaf e+. They had it all wrong; not Tesla killer, but Tesla the killer! March sales report card will be “interesting”.
Now about that CCS…
Madman Musk, destroying profits for all, ha
Yup, was seriously considering the Niro Ev and the Kona EV, but with the games Kia and Hyundai are playing, I’m more than happy to purchasing my new Model 3.
And this is why Kia didn’t order too many of those cars… 🙂
Or why they still haven’t announced the pricing for the Niro EV….
It’s great to see Tesla making the Model 3 more competitive by expanding the options and the price range.
But that’s not going to “kill” sales of other plug-in EVs, any more than sales of those cars has “killed” Tesla’s sales.
I don’t think we should need to keep pointing out that new EV models, and new options for existing EV models, will continue to “steal” sales mostly from the 98% of the market which is gasmobiles, and not the 2% of the market which is plug-in EVs!
Yep, I want a BEV with higher ground entry level than a car provides. Either waiting for the MY or something else..
I’m glad the LR RWD model is back. That’s the one I was waiting for. Snow tires are far cheaper than AWD. I was surprised by the separation of Autopilot and Self Driving, but then noticed that the price of those features are offset by apparent price drops when you don’t select them. It looked like a price increase at first. Hopefully Tesla has made the premium interior a bit more premium with some better sound deadening.
Good. Still no CCS, and unfortunately, it looks like they are at least partially tying range to upgraded (i.e., more expensive) interiors.
I bet it’s not a coincidence the the upgraded SR 3 slightly cheaper, slightly more range than the base Bolt.
Wow! I mean…
WOW! I mean…
WOW! That’s a lot of info to digest all at once.
So, online sales only, with a limited number of “showcase” or “gallery” locations… which are no longer “stores”. Take that, Tesla doubters! They said that Tesla would eventually be forced to move to traditional dealerships. Instead, Tesla is moving even further away from the legacy dealership business model!
“You can now return a car within 7 days or 1,000 miles for a full refund.”
Another game changer!
Keep going Tesla!
I think the Return Policy was up to 3 Days, if you never had an Official “Test Drive”, before, so this adds 4 more days on that, and gives up to the 1,000 Miles Included in ‘Sampling’ the car!
I want to know where I can buy a rejected car with a 1000 miles for a discount… 😉
^^^same^^^
Yeah, that return policy is amazing!
With these different range numbers for each trim, I wonder how many different packs there actually are? Are SR and MR both using the MR pack and are just software-limited? Or, to the logical conclusion, are they all throttled LR packs…?
If they want to reduce costs as much as they need to, they will have different packs, at least eventually. Probably with similar modular design—increase or decrease length by a certain amount. Remember how the GF1 was getting new machines & tooling to make battery packs?
“…are they all throttled LR packs…?”
No, the Mid Range definitely has fewer cells in the battery pack.
And Elon has previously said they would be using a new pack architecture for the Standard Range Model 3 pack. I presume that is still the case, altho we’ll have to wait for details to appear on that subject.
After this latest welcome launch news, there will definitely now be a new meaning for the term “Base Jumper”,
…not to also mention the phrase “All In!”
I’m more of a Nissan fan then a Tesla fan. But I have to say this Model 3 will be a real game changer now. And it’s got to take the wind out of the sails of Nissan with their recently released Leaf Plus. Will anyone even remember the Leaf Plus was released today? I hope Tesla sells thousands and it comes to right hand drive countries sooner then expected…
The pricing is very attractive. Lots of cities can survive with RWD and standard range. And at $25k for standard interior, can’t be all that bad.
Also, poor Polestar. They got 2 days of hype.
They still have a nice car and okay price, they can adjust pricing before launch if they need to. I still say Tesla will “win” first round as they likely have lower costs than any of their competitors now.
As I said though, Tesla times announcements like this to squash hype of other companies. They did this right before Geneva show when everyone is launching their new EVs. Way to land the smackdown, Tesla 🙂
I suspect a huge jump in production. Only guessing, but I think they might have been sandbagging for awhile. Anything up to the 7,000 promised by years end would not surprise. Any way you slice it, the future just arrived. Hold on, here we go!
I’m very surprised. How long is the wait for people who had them reserved already for years? A key question for me is how many can they deliver by June before the credit goes down.
I know I’m going to get down-voted into oblivion for saying this, but the base Model 3 is not a good car. Tesla did exactly what I feared they would: take the worst quality of the higher-end Model 3s and make it even worse. That interior is economy car cheap, but this time the performance is mediocre and doesn’t make up for it. There is almost no competing $35k car that isn’t better than the base Model 3. Unless you are really really committed to the EV cause, the vast majority of buyers would be better suited with something like an Accord at this point.
The only difference in interior “quality” is cloth seats. Granted, no power/heated seats in SR, but SR+ has the power/heated/better-than-cloth seats. All models still have heated, auto-folding, auto-dimming side mirrors – that’s a nice, practical touch.
I’m impressed that they offered a true base model, and that the upgrade to many of the things that people like is reasonable ($2k) for which you also gain 20mi of range and a little quicker acceleration (probably the same battery pack, just software-limited in the SR).
How many orders for a Standard Range Tesla Model 3 (for $35,000.-) and for a Standard Range Plus Tesla Model 3 (for $37,000.-) will Tesla receive from customers in the US in 2019?
250,000?
When will customers in Europe also be able to order a Standard Range Tesla Model 3?
Will that be made possible in 2019 or 2020?
An additional benefit of this news, is now with more Teslas on the road, the charging infrastructure will only get bigger and better.
I agree, but might have some growing pains too 🙂
Hopefully they do better in the future than what is presented in this article.
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2019/02/21/tesla-refund-and-return-problems-detailed.html
A Tesla check bounced? Really? Haven’t heard that one before!
I wish Tesla the best, but I guess only time will tell.
Nice to see the prices coming down, but hope customer service doesn’t suffer because of it.
Just FYI, CNBC makes an effort to dig-up negative Tesla news or put a negative spin on it.