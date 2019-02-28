Tesla Launches Base Model 3: Here’s The Price

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Elon Tusk (or was that Musk) clued us in on some Tesla news and now we know what it is.

Just the other day, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to let the world know there’d be “some Tesla news” coming our way today (see tweets at bottom of post). Immediately, speculation over what was to be announced took over the Internet.

Guesses were all over the place. Tesla Model Y reveal date? Tesla Model 3 $35,000 base launch. Tesla pickup truck news. Even some stock mentions.

You name it and someone out there guessed at it. Well, the guessing game has ended and this “some Tesla news” is here.

Just moments ago we got tipped to pricing for this announcement that is now minutes away. It’s the base Model 3. For an unbelievable price. It has finally arrived and will be a real game-changer. Have a look at the embedded image below:

And here’s the most important bit of info straight from Tesla:

We are incredibly excited to announce that the standard Model 3, with 220 miles of range, a top speed of 130mph and 0-60mph acceleration of 5.6 seconds is now available at $35,000! Although lower in cost, it is built to achieve the same perfect 5-star safety rating as the longer-ranged version, which has the lowest probability of injury of any car ever tested by the U.S. Government. In addition, we are introducing the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which offers 240 miles of range, a top speed of 140mph, 0-60mph acceleration of just 5.3 seconds and most premium interior features at $37,000 before incentives. For 6% more money, you get 9% more range, more power, and an upgraded interior. To achieve these prices while remaining financially sustainable, Tesla is shifting sales worldwide to online only.

Additionally, even though retail stores may close, Elon Musk directly tells InsideEVs the following:

“Our headcount in 12 months will probably be significantly higher than today, due to adding lots of people to manufacturing, engineering and service.”

The website has already been updated with the new details. See image below:

Tesla’s press release is posted in its entirety below:

Developing story…

