Watch Tesla Model 3 Autopilot Tackle Holland Tunnel Exit: Video

Autopilot can conquer a difficult tunnel exit, although it’s still a bit jerky.

Tesla Autopilot continuously improves. This is reflected in more videos from drivers such as this one showing a tricky tunnel situation.

Here is a video with a Tesla Model 3 Performance. The car is going through the Holland Tunnel in New York City, but this part is boring. The action starts after 3:10. That’s when the Model 3 managed to pass all the tricky corners in the exit, staying within its lane.

From the video description:

“Driving on Autopilot in Holland Tunnel. Interesting to see how the software handles the exit on Manhattan side where the car needs to take quite a sharp right hander and then a long sweeping left turn. Athough autopilot is jerky at that moment it pulls through the whole way. I did not touch the steering wheel until the very last moment where I had to take an exit onto a local street. Watch till the end to see this. Software Version: 2018.44.2”

