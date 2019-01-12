45 M BY MARK KANE

Autopilot can conquer a difficult tunnel exit, although it’s still a bit jerky.

Tesla Autopilot continuously improves. This is reflected in more videos from drivers such as this one showing a tricky tunnel situation.

Here is a video with a Tesla Model 3 Performance. The car is going through the Holland Tunnel in New York City, but this part is boring. The action starts after 3:10. That’s when the Model 3 managed to pass all the tricky corners in the exit, staying within its lane.

