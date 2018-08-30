See What Tesla Autopilot Sees In Downtown Paris Drive

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Here’s what Tesla Autopilot “sees” during a drive in the Paris city limits.

We’ve shared videos with you before about what users learned that Tesla Autopilot is “seeing.” However, a drive around downtown Paris is quite a bit more interesting than just any random road. Of course, this data doesn’t come from Tesla, nor did anyone at the automaker help to reconstruct it. Instead, the owner has taken the time to use internal data about what Autopilot sees and then reconstructed the video to paint a picture for us.

This footage only applies to the front-facing camera. Being that it “sees” a lot, it would be very telling to learn what all the other cameras are taking in and processing. While this gives us a good idea of how Full Self-Driving could eventually come to fruition, it also reveals the ultimate complexities of the situation. Nevertheless, it’s pretty neat to see it in this setting.