Is Tesla Autopilot Way Ahead Of Rivals In Self-Driving Race? Video

42 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

What makes Tesla Autopilot the clear leader?

Sure, Tesla Autopilot is still a “hands-on” system. To say that there haven’t been problems caused by the technology would be a lie. However, we don’t see all the times the technology has helped a driver or even saved a life. There are a handful of other companies that are seriously working on self-driving technology. However, Tesla is at the forefront in terms of having the feature available in its entire fleet of public vehicles, testing it over an incredible number of miles, and improving it on a regular basis via over-the-air software updates.

It’s essentially impossible to know if Tesla’s semi-autonomous tech is “better” than that of Cruise Automation, Waymo, and others. As far as being ahead, at least in terms of application, testing miles, and real-world, feedback-driven improvements, Tesla is really the only company that is dominating the market.

Will we continue to learn about problems? Of course. However, if you take into account the exponential amount of beta miles driven in Tesla vehicles all over the world, the significant problems are really few and far between. In many cases, the worst problems have occurred when a driver isn’t paying attention or taking over when needed.

Ben Sullins (Teslanomics) dives deeper into the situation and data. Check out the video and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via Teslanomics with Ben Sullins on YouTube:

In a recent interview, Elon Musk revealed just how they collect feedback from drivers to improve their self-driving algorithms. Let’s see just how far ahead they really are in this analysis.