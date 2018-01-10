Tesla Automatic Windshield Wipers – Will It Wipe?
23 hours ago by Steven Loveday 14Comments
“Cloudy with a chance of meatballs?”
We’re willing to admit that at first glance this looked pretty ridiculous … and it still does, but it’s hilarious regardless. If you ever wondered what would activate the auto wipers on your Tesla vehicle, now you have the answer … in great detail.
The crazy thing is that these rain-sensing wipers sense much more than just rain … and they’re only in beta mode! So, if you find yourself in a situation during which food is falling from the sky, you’ll be in pretty good shape.
If you don’t remember Erik (how could anyone forget), he’s the guy that has a Tesla showroom in his garage, complete with a replica of a Supercharger. We recently shared a series of other videos that Erik made while borrowing a Model 3 from Tsportline.
In all seriousness, the tests were pretty inconclusive. At first, it seemed like the wipers would not be activated by solid objects, which makes perfect sense because they could break. The wipers didn’t respond to hard-boiled eggs or orbeez. However, they did activate for a cheeseburger and cornflakes. Substances with a thicker consistency proved more of a problem, so we wouldn’t suggest pouring spaghetti sauce or nacho cheese soup on the windshield of your Tesla.
In the end, the point is, the rain-sensing wipers turned on in almost all circumstances. A few times, there was a brief hesitation, but they still worked. Additionally, it would probably be pretty safe to say that if a large rock or chunks of ice came hurling at your windshield, the wipers would likely stand down.
Video by DÆrik on YouTube
14 responses to "Tesla Automatic Windshield Wipers – Will It Wipe?"
Man, that car will have some serious heartburn. I don’t envy having to clean that up.
Sadly, the beta wipers fail to detect light rain. I’ve turned them off. I also suspect they don’t work very well at night. Tesla should not have replaced their working rain sensor with a non-working camera with AP2.
Trololololo.
I guess I’d better short Tesla stock then?
The automatic wipers on my imaginary TM3 work just fine. Too bad about your imaginary TM3!
But I guess imaginary cars don’t work very well when you actively hate them, as you do.
😆 😆 😆
The beta is for all Tesla cars.
Was this in the same dream you seem to have of actually owning a Tesla? All you do is hate on Tesla not one nice thing to say so saying you own one is just as imaginary as saying you have a girlfriend.
He has a really hot g-friend in Canada, you’ve just never met her….
/sarc
Oh, the Condiments!
All I care is if it will wipe snow, water, mud/road grime and Bird Sh1t.
Yeah. I’m hoping to see a report from people who own real TM3’s on how well they respond to light rain.
Posts about imaginary cars, from Tesla haters like “3/4/5/6 Electrics”, don’t help.
Yea but these guys are so funny , I had to Puke! .keep your day jobs fools …
This is a stupid test.
They should have tested whether the auto-wipers work in real-world scenarios, oh, such as driving at night in the rain.
Hint: They DON’T WORK wipe at night.
That’s right, when you’re driving down a dimly lit highway in a rainstorm, the auto-wipers are completely unaware of the water on the glass and DO NOT WIPE. You have to go under a decently powerful streetlamp for the camera to “see” the drops.
The thing I take away from this is why are we even talking about it? I mean, how long have auto sensing wipers been out, 10 years? 15? more? I know my last 3 cars had them. You’d think any auto maker would just have to buy some company’s rain sensor and controller and boom, problem solved.
Drove my new Model 3 here in Southern California to the good folks at T Sportline in West Hollywood for some new wheels. I total, spent 5+ hours on freeway and local streets. Had wipers set to “Auto” the entire time.
I would rate the performance as a 9/10. There were a couple of times I thought it should be wiping more frequently. During those times a quick press of the left stalk button manually wipes and it was fine. Other than those say four or five occurrences, the entire trip on auto was fine. Weather was a combination of sun, light rain, moderate rain and VERY heavy rain. Overall a great real world test in my opinion.
Also, used auto pilot most of the trip. I was AMAZED at how well it did in the heavy rain. Didn’t need to take over even once. It was really great to have the piece of mind when auto pilot would recognize a slow down and brake before I could react.