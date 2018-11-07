  1. Home
Tesla Appoints New Board Chair: Musk Shows Excitement

From Telstra to Tesla.

Following the SEC debacle, it was decided that Elon Musk would be forced to step down as Chair of the Tesla Board. Therefore, a new chair was to be selected.

We now learn, via Tesla, that Robyn Denholm, will assume the role. Denholm has been active with Tesla since 2014. Her new role as Chair of the Board takes effect immediately.

Per Tesla:

Tesla’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Robyn Denholm has been appointed as Chair of the Tesla Board, effective immediately.

To ensure a smooth transition during the remainder of Robyn’s time at Telstra, Elon will be a resource to Robyn and provide any support that she requests in her role as Chair.

Robyn has served on the Tesla Board as an independent director since 2014.

Denholm adds:

“I believe in this company, I believe in its mission and I look forward to helping Elon and the Tesla team achieve sustainable profitability and drive long-term shareholder value.”

Musk commented and Tweeted too:

“Robyn has extensive experience in both the tech and auto industries, and she has made significant contributions as a Tesla Board member over the past four years in helping us become a profitable company. I look forward to working even more closely with Robyn as we continue accelerating the advent of sustainable energy.”

More info in the release below:

Announcing Robyn Denholm as Tesla’s New Board Chair

Tesla’s Board of Directors November 7, 2018

Tesla’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Robyn Denholm has been appointed as Chair of the Tesla Board, effective immediately. So that she will be able to devote her full attention to the Tesla Chair role, Robyn will be leaving her role as CFO and Head of Strategy at Telstra, Australia’s largest telecommunications company, once her six-month notice period with Telstra is complete. Robyn will be serving as Tesla Chair on a full-time basis.

To ensure a smooth transition during the remainder of Robyn’s time at Telstra, Elon will be a resource to Robyn and provide any support that she requests in her role as Chair. Robyn will continue to provide the necessary focus and time to Telstra during the remainder of her time there, and she will also temporarily step down as Chair of Tesla’s Audit Committee until she leaves Telstra.

Robyn has served on the Tesla Board as an independent director since 2014. Her global experience in both Australia and Silicon Valley encompasses leadership roles across a range of technology companies, including Telstra, Juniper Networks, and Sun Microsystems. She is widely credited with leading a team that drove significant increases in Juniper’s revenues, overseeing Juniper’s corporate transformation during her nine-year tenure as Chief Financial and Operations Officer. Her experience also includes numerous finance management roles in the automotive industry while at Toyota.

“I believe in this company, I believe in its mission and I look forward to helping Elon and the Tesla team achieve sustainable profitability and drive long-term shareholder value,” Robyn said.

“Robyn has extensive experience in both the tech and auto industries, and she has made significant contributions as a Tesla Board member over the past four years in helping us become a profitable company,” said Elon. “I look forward to working even more closely with Robyn as we continue accelerating the advent of sustainable energy.”

8 Comments on "Tesla Appoints New Board Chair: Musk Shows Excitement"

Doggydogworld

You go, gurl!

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
swamplife

This a good reboot. T’s affairs were laid bare, warts and all. Now less talking.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
ffbj

A snub to the SEC, and why not.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
G2

If the SEC has any issues I’m sure they’ll pipe up.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
MikeG

Because acting like a petulant child is not the best way to manage Tesla’s relationship with the SEC.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Terawatt

So in the US, the board appoints its own chair? I thought the general assembly appointed the chair as well as the board members. Is this some special case when a chair steps down, or how it’s done in general?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Do Not Read Between The Lines

The directors appoint the chair.
The shareholders can vote them out.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
G2

Good news, especially if she takes the Tesla Twitter feed away from Musk.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago