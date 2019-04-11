Tesla Announces Model 3 Leasing, Autopilot Now Standard
Pricing has increased, but so have standard features across the Tesla lineup.
This evening, Tesla announced some important news for those waiting on a base Tesla Model 3. Deliveries of the Standard range model will begin this weekend. Orders initially opened weeks ago for the Standard and Standard Plus, but so far only the Plus has begun deliveries.
According to Tesla, the Standard Plus has sold six times faster than the rate of the Standard model. As a result, the Model 3 Standard will now be a software-limited version of the Standard Plus, and they are removing it from online ordering.
Customers will need to contact Tesla or visit a Tesla store for the standard range moving forward.
Tesla has also announced leasing options for the Model 3 of 10,000, 12,000, or 15,000 miles. Iterestingly, customers who choose to lease rather than purchase their Model 3 will not be able to purchase their vehicle at the end of the lease. Tesla intends to use these vehicles at the end of lease for the long planned Tesla Network ride sharing program.
The other major announcement is regarding Autopilot. The Model S, Model X, and Model 3 now come with Autopilot bundled as a standard feature. While this will increase the overall cost of the vehicle, the price increase is less than Autopilot pricing had been previously.
If our understanding is correct, this might means that the $35,000 Model 3 is no more beginning today and will now begin at a higher base price. Those who already ordered at this original price should see their delivery in the coming weeks.
Like the 40 kWh Model S, it sounds like Tesla will only deliver a token amount at the initially promised $35,000 price. But we have reached out to Tesla for confirmation.
An Update to Our Vehicle Lineup
Model 3 has been the best-selling premium car in the U.S. for the past three quarters, and we’ve heard from Model 3 owners around the world that they love their cars. It has the highest consumer satisfaction rating of any car in the world.
Today, we’re making some changes to online ordering to simplify vehicle choices and make Autopilot more affordable.
All Tesla vehicles now come with Autopilot bundled as a standard feature for less than the prior cost of the option. For example, Model 3 Standard Plus used to cost $37,500, plus $3,000 for the Autopilot option. It now costs $39,500, with Autopilot included.
We think including Autopilot is very important because our data strongly indicates that the chance of an accident is much lower when Autopilot is enabled. Autopilot also dramatically improves the quality of the driving experience, especially in heavy traffic, as thousands of our customers frequently describe online.
Leasing
Beginning today, customers in the U.S. will be able to lease Model 3 for a small down payment and competitive monthly payments. Customers can choose any Model 3 variant and select an annual mileage option of 10,000, 12,000, or 15,000 miles.
Please note, customers who choose leasing over owning will not have the option to purchase their car at the end of the lease, because with full autonomy coming in the future via an over-the-air software update, we plan to use those vehicles in the Tesla ride-hailing network. Customers can visit tesla.com/3 now to lease a Model 3.
Options
Last quarter, we introduced two new Model 3 variants with more competitive pricing than ever before – Standard and Standard Plus. Since then, Standard Plus has sold at more than six times the rate of Standard, far exceeding our expectations.
Given the popularity of the Standard Plus relative to the Standard, we have made the decision to simplify our production operations to better optimize cost, minimize complexity and streamline operations. As a result, Model 3 Standard will now be a software-limited version of the Standard Plus, and we are taking it off the online ordering menu, which just means that to get it, customers will need to call us or visit any one of the several hundred Tesla stores. Deliveries of Model 3 Standard will begin this weekend.
Its range will be limited by 10%, and several features will be disabled via software (including our onboard music streaming service, navigation with live traffic visualization, and heated seats). Similar to other software-limited vehicles produced in the past, Standard customers will have the option to upgrade to a Standard Plus at any time. Similarly, anyone who has already bought Standard Plus and wants to convert to Standard is welcome to do so, and we will provide a refund for the difference in cost.
To further simplify our line-up, beginning today customers will also need to call or visit a Tesla store to get Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. We’re making these changes to ensure that our online order process is focused exclusively on the three Model 3 variants customers want most.
13 Comments on "Tesla Announces Model 3 Leasing, Autopilot Now Standard"
Boy, the $35K model didn’t last very long. Although presumably if sales are good enough or they manage to improve their battery enough they might be able to drop the cost of the standard plus back to that range someday.
Looking at their lease options online, looks like the cheapest comes with a $3K down payment and a little more than $500 a month prive for 3 years at 10,000 miles.
I’m sure this opinion won’t be popular, but I was kinda hoping we were out of this weird period where they kept changing the rules every couple weeks and would start acting like a stable car company. Be real interesting to know what demand they are getting.
I don’t believe Tesla delivered any $35k model 3, last time I heard, the delivery is pushed out to June. And now with autopilot mandatory, $35k Model 3 is gone forever?
Demand should be just fine, even if nothing spectacular.
Selling the Model 3, even decontented, for $35000 wasn’t fine. Not in their situation anyway. If anything, they should’ve offered it only to long time reservations.
Can’t wait for the “selling it off the menu” bs to go away along with the offer, once and for all.
We’ve reached out to Tesla to confirm that Autopilot is also now standard on both the Standard Model 3 and the Standard Plus. If Autopilot is also standard on the Standard then yes the $35k Model 3 is likely now a $36k or $37k Model 3.
But since the model has been removed from the website, we cannot say for certain and we’ll need to wait for Tesla to confirm this.
(Boy, I’ve never had to type standard so many times…)
Damn!!!
Finally!
They were offering WAY too much for that money .. this is more like it. Glad it happened this quick.
So those that ordered the 35k standard will at least get the updated interior I assume. I wonder if waiting standard plus orders get autopilot included at the lower price.
They just are not able profitably produce 35000 USD model. Period. Other is just …!…:-( PR.
In other words, they are not able to make it with the standard interior.
Interesting, and unfortunate, that once again the LR RWD falls off the table….
“which just means that to get it, customers will need to call us or visit any one of the several hundred Tesla stores”
Wasn’t it just a few weeks ago that we saw news that *all* ordering is going to be online. That they wanted to go so far to say that even if you go to a store, you would be redirected to the website by staff as soon you wanted to order?