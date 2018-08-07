  1. Home
  2. ESS
  3. Tesla Adds Storm Watch Mode To Powerwall

Tesla Adds Storm Watch Mode To Powerwall

Tesla

2 H BY MARK KANE 1

Tesla updated the Powerwall and Mobile App with the addition of a new Storm Watch mode

Tesla

Tesla Mobile App

The Storm Watch mode enables one to get info from Tesla about expected storms in the area and when one is coming, the software automatically prepares the home energy storage for power breaks from the grid by keeping Powerwalls at a high state of charge.

The service is currently available only in selected regions.

The update includes also other things like info about Grid Services energy and power usage (for those who participate in sharing their batteries with utilities for grid stability).

3.4.3 Tesla Mobile App update:

  • Powerwall customers participating in Grid Services programs now know when their systems are benefiting the grid and can track Grid Services energy and power usage.
  • Storm Watch: for Powerwall customers with backup and in selected regions, Tesla will automatically detect incoming storms and store energy.
  • Model 3 owners can access support videos about their vehicle features
See Also
New Tesla Video Showcases World's Largest Virtual Power Plant
EVgo Introduces New Grid-Tied Chargers With Second-Life BMW i3 Batteries
Check Out This 100 kWh Tesla Battery Energy Storage System

Tesla Powerwall Firmware Updates and Tesla Mobile App Updates – July 2018

Source: teslamotorsclub.com via Electrek

Categories: ESS, Tesla

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Tesla Adds Storm Watch Mode To Powerwall"

newest oldest most voted
Mark.ca

Seems like a smart feature to have. Love it!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago