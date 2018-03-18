  1. Home
  3. Tesla Adds $4,000, 20-Inch Sport Wheels For Model 3

20 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla introduced a 20″ Sport Wheel and Tire Package for the Model 3 for maximum performance driving.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 configuration

The package costs $4,000 and includes wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, pressure sensors, Tesla logo Sport wheel center caps and optimized rear upper fore links.

Because the Long Range Model 3 seems to be just fine on its all-season tires and the upcoming Standard Model 3 will be more affordable (too affordable to need a $4,000 package), it seems that this setup is aimed mainly at the Model 3 Performance all-wheel drive version.

The wheels and tires just happened to arrive earlier than the car.

Read Also – Model 3 Aero Wheels Up Efficiency By 10%, Claims Tesla VP Of Engineering

There is one more reason why these tires are more suited for the Performance version of the car – range will be affected significantly. The move from 18″ to 19″ eats up to 10% of range, so the 20″ will not come without sacrifice (partially offset by the more efficient dual motor powertrain).

Model 3 20″ Sport Wheel and Tire Package – $4,000

The Model 3 20” Sport wheel and Michelin Pilot Sport tire package provides maximum handling and performance. This package also includes optimized rear upper fore links to ensure proper wheel fitment and ride quality. Note that high-performance wheels and tires may affect your range.

Includes:

  • 4 x 20X8.5J Sport wheels
  • 4 x 235/35/20 – Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires
  • 4 x tire pressure sensors
  • 4 x Tesla logo Sport wheel center caps
  • 2 x rear upper fore links

Lug nuts sold separately.

Price includes shipping and installation and ships to your selected Service Center.

Note: Customers will be contacted by the Service Center to schedule an installation appointment. Due to storage space limitations, Tesla Motors Service Centers will not be able to store wheel and tire packages. The wheel and tire packages should be picked up from your local Service Center if an installation appointment is not scheduled shortly after the order is placed. Thank you for your understanding.

Source: Electrek

28 Comments on "Tesla Adds $4,000, 20-Inch Sport Wheels For Model 3"

(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

I want those super Sexy Aero covers.
🙂

19 hours ago
Mark.ca
Mark.ca

I would definitely take the aero covers over throwing 4k at these.

12 hours ago
Clive
Clive

I’d just take those stupid aero covers off, as the wheels underneath are seriously nice. Then just change to some proper rubber. Done !

10 hours ago
David
David

Pushing $60,000 so far even without AWD and without performance. So much for the $35,000 car.

19 hours ago
kbm3
kbm3

This car is such a hit, they can go over a year without needing to introduce the cheaper model. I agree that it is a staggering testament to the popularity. Of course when you have the largest order book of any product in history, it shouldn’t be surprising.

You must not follow Tesla if you thought the standard range model would be produced first.

19 hours ago
Will
Will

iPhone, retro nintendos were the largest products order

18 hours ago
Hauer
Hauer

I am not aware of any car maker starting a new model with availability of the cheapest version.

17 hours ago
facile
facile

A few months into deliveries, the promised 35000$ car they boasted should be in production because they boasted that price so much. For some time, this was known as “the 35000$ Tesla”.

13 hours ago
fotomoto
fotomoto

The $35k Tesla is the seldom mentioned Model U (as in Unicorn). It completes the acronym: SEXYU 🙂

On a more serious note, the Model 3 is already known for being a decent handling platform so this package should make it a real performer in the twisties.

18 hours ago
Tom
Tom

$50,000 ($49,000 First Production, eg LR PUP + $1,000 for a color). Autopilot is a toy, FSD doesn’t even exist yet. For a good, well handling long range fast EV sedan, it’s $50,000. EAP should be viewed as a luxury extra.

17 hours ago
Broozy
Broozy

For $4000 I am not impressed.
For $2,380 extra you can get really nice 20-inch Porsche Turbo rims on your 911.
$4000 is just way too much.

19 hours ago
Will
Will

thats 3k profit. no no for me

18 hours ago
tftf
tftf

You wanted that $35k $TSLA base Model3?

I have a special deal for you. Nothing spells affordable mass-market car like a tire package for $4000.

When will the lemmings wake up?

18 hours ago
Get Real
Get Real

Yep, and admitted Tesla shorter Trolltft is one of the SA Clowns and doesn’t even drive an EV.

But like many of these POS loser trolls, he only cares about covering his dangerous short positions and his offshore bank accounts and nothing about his or our children’s future on this planet.

16 hours ago
Scott Franco
Scott Franco

Where is the onboard bidet and wet bar?

Seriously its good that Tesla is adding options to the car for more money. So much for the SA clowns who claim that M3 is sold at a loss.

18 hours ago
Scott Franco
Scott Franco

PS insideEVs, freeaking amazing we have an edit button now!!!

18 hours ago
Steven Loveday
Steven Loveday

+1

16 hours ago
Shaun
Shaun

I believe this tire is the new version of the Pilot Super Sport, so definitely high performance.

16 hours ago
Clive
Clive

Yes but around 1500 is for the Tyres alone.

The rest is for wheels and a suspension parts that allows the bigger wheels & tyres.

15 hours ago
Clive
Clive

Wow what a ripoff !

15 hours ago
Pushmi-Pullyu
Pushmi-Pullyu

How is it a “ripoff” if it’s an option which nobody is forced to buy?

Mind you, I think paying $4000 just for some fancy wheels and tires (and apparently an upgrade to a suspension component) is absolutely crazy, but given the popularity of aftermarket wheel upgrades, obviously there are a lot of crazy people out there!

15 hours ago
Clive
Clive

Ripoff: Price for what you’re getting.

I hope that clarifies it.

13 hours ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Some have wheels that cost more than the car!

comment image

13 hours ago
Clive
Clive

Ghettofabulous

13 hours ago
Mark.ca
Mark.ca

He needs a raised up car to get through the swamp where he lives… What a pos.

11 hours ago
R.S
R.S

But better not think you are going to get lug nuts included…

This is an option for those who want to spend Model S money on a Model 3. Not really good for anything, but looks and high performance.

Tesla has insane options pricing (1k for a different color…), but this is totally ok IMO. It’s an option for those that want to spend as much as possible.

13 hours ago
Clive
Clive

Yep.

$5000 for Tesla Auto Pilot

$650 for Nissan’s Pro Pilot

13 hours ago
Clive
Clive

The Auto Pilot is a rip-off to.

🤑

10 hours ago