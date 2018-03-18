Tesla Adds $4,000, 20-Inch Sport Wheels For Model 3

20 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla introduced a 20″ Sport Wheel and Tire Package for the Model 3 for maximum performance driving.

The package costs $4,000 and includes wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, pressure sensors, Tesla logo Sport wheel center caps and optimized rear upper fore links.

Because the Long Range Model 3 seems to be just fine on its all-season tires and the upcoming Standard Model 3 will be more affordable (too affordable to need a $4,000 package), it seems that this setup is aimed mainly at the Model 3 Performance all-wheel drive version.

The wheels and tires just happened to arrive earlier than the car.

There is one more reason why these tires are more suited for the Performance version of the car – range will be affected significantly. The move from 18″ to 19″ eats up to 10% of range, so the 20″ will not come without sacrifice (partially offset by the more efficient dual motor powertrain).

Model 3 20″ Sport Wheel and Tire Package – $4,000

The Model 3 20” Sport wheel and Michelin Pilot Sport tire package provides maximum handling and performance. This package also includes optimized rear upper fore links to ensure proper wheel fitment and ride quality. Note that high-performance wheels and tires may affect your range. Includes: 4 x 20X8.5J Sport wheels

4 x 235/35/20 – Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires

4 x tire pressure sensors

4 x Tesla logo Sport wheel center caps

2 x rear upper fore links Lug nuts sold separately. Price includes shipping and installation and ships to your selected Service Center. Note: Customers will be contacted by the Service Center to schedule an installation appointment. Due to storage space limitations, Tesla Motors Service Centers will not be able to store wheel and tire packages. The wheel and tire packages should be picked up from your local Service Center if an installation appointment is not scheduled shortly after the order is placed. Thank you for your understanding.

