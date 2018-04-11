  1. Home
  3. Tesla: “99% Of U.S. Population Is Within 150 Miles Of A Supercharger”

Tesla: “99% Of U.S. Population Is Within 150 Miles Of A Supercharger”

Tesla Supercharger

BY MARK KANE

Tesla Supercharging expansion makes long-distance travel possible for almost all.

Currently, Superchargers are within 150 miles (240 km) of 99% of U.S. population.

Sure, there are still areas where Superchargers are not available or not ideally located, but it’s improving in terms of both the number of stations and number of stalls at stations.

The official Tesla map indicates 1,327 Supercharger stations with 10,854 stalls. More than 600 are in the U.S., while more than 400 were installed in Europe, and about 300 in Asia.

The largest stations in the U.S. are equipped with 40 stalls, while in China there are several that are 50 stalls strong.

It’s estimated that the Tesla Supercharging network delivers more than 55 MW of power and cumulatively dispensed more than 400 GWh.

John

It’s laughable how some folks still claim CCS is somehow a viable alternative to the Supercharging network. Not even close.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Viking79

It is, although Electrify America will make it a lot better, you still have problems with slow charging cars that will clog things up, etc. CCS is fine in urban areas but desperately lacking for long distance. I can’t easily get to any major cities with CCS that are all within 4 hour drive, any would be easy to get to with Superchargers.

Those cities are Chicago, Minneapolis/St Paul, St Louis, Kansas City, Omaha, etc. I could get to Milwaukee now.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

How is Electrify America going to prevent free chargers? As an extreme example, Kochs decide to reimburse all DCFC cost simply by submitting the receipt. You don’t even have to go that extreme, even one company giving free charging to few dozen Bolts (Maven) clog up the entire city. There’s nothing preventing commercial use (aka, free charging for driver) for standalone charger business.

Tesla police their network to be usable for everyone, and abusers are punished. AFAIK, I think they disallow commercial use of Superchargers except those grandfathered in before the policy change (eg. old Tesloop cars).

27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Those who claims CCS is viable to Supercharger are those who never see CCS in action. Just waited another 30 minutes for free charging Leaf and i3 (one on each handle, 2 minutes apart). Free charging SUCKS!!!!!!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
John

Thanks for reinforcing my point. Some folks still don’t get it..

55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Yup. I see articles about iPace and Taycan as if they’re some sort of Tesla competitor because of high price, and I just shake my head. They haven’t a clue. Anything non Tesla is crap that should be priced $22K like Bolt, because they will wait sometimes hours at CCS for tapered to hell Maven Bolts, Leafs, i3s that charge for free.

41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
Chris O

That’s great but I don’t think a charging network is truly comprehensive until (almost) everybody is within 150 miles range of a Supercharger *in all directions*. After all a supercharger is of not much use if it’s not located in the direction you intend to travel. So I wonder to what extend the SC network has accomplished that sort of coverage.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Timothy Hughbanks

True, but 99% ‘coverage’ is far less than what Tesla needs for a big advantage over its rivals. Look at the supercharger map and you’ll agree that they’ve got most major metro areas served in the sense of being covered to “where you intend to travel” unless its in the Dakotas.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
John

Almost the entire United States is accessible within the driving distance of the average Tesla vehicle utilizing the Supercharging network. I swear, I think folks here don’t really understand how the very simple Supercharging network works. It’s simple, you plug your destination into your computer and the car calculates the stop(s), length of time at each stop, and how much battery will be left at your ultimate destination. It’s the only vehicle (ICE or EV) that I know of that automatically calculates your trip for you. Why folks still rail against the Supercharging network like it somehow doesn’t work makes no sense to me. Try doing what I just described with CCS/Chademo.

Here’s a map, which network would you rather use??-

https://www.afdc.energy.gov/fuels/electricity_locations.html#/find/nearest?fuel=ELEC

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
ROFLOL

roflol!

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mark.ca

That is pretty conclusive evidence. For now the Tesla network is still better.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
gary

Wonder what percentage are within 150 miles of a service center? Or more realistically – an hours drive with normal traffic?

More people bring their vehicles in for service than drive cross-country. OTA updates are great, but some stuff just can’t be handled that way. An now that the ranger service is $3/mi, it’s something Tesla is going to need to address fairly quickly.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago