Tesla Now Accounts For 45% Of Plug-In Electric Cars Sales In U.S.
Will that figure exceed 50% soon?
In June, Tesla sold some 11,362 electric cars in the U.S., according to IEVs estimations, and that’s enough to achieve a new record share for the plug-in market.
Believe it or not 45% of all plug-in cars sold last month (25,179) were Tesla cars, and that’s when you include plug-in hybrids. Limiting it to just BEVs (14,612), Tesla dominated the market at nearly 78%.
The previous peak months were September 2016 (44%) and March 2016 (42%).
Because we expect that Tesla Model 3 production should be above 5,000 a week for most of this month, there should not be a problem with exceeding 50% share among all plug-in cars in the U.S.
The question is how high could that figure reach this year – 60%, 70%?
Leave a Reply
25 Comments on "Tesla Now Accounts For 45% Of Plug-In Electric Cars Sales In U.S."
It’s not a secret that Tesla will account for more than 50% of EV sales. TM3 is being produced in record numbers and the demand is not diminishing.
any production numbers for the last few weeks available yet??
I show about 15,500 total July production, or 3500 a week average for Model 3..
GM could sell a lot more Bolts if they would bother to actually build them. They promised a 20% increase for the latter part of the year, but little sign of it actually starting yet.
What’s the point of making more Bolts when they are sitting in dealer lots? Local dealer has 19 in stock, 12 at $32K.
And yet cars.com shows only 22 within a 250 mile radius of Austin TX.
Buy in CA and have it shipped if you really want it. Even with $1K in shipping, it’s still cheaper to buy in CA and have it shipped than MSRP.
You have to be careful. I was looking at a Volt deal the other day and in the fine print it said: “residency restrictions apply”.
https://www.markchristopher.com/chevy-volt-clear-the-lot-eblast
Caveats may apply, but considering Truecar shows average Bolt price to be $34K, buying elsewhere for average price and having it shipped is still cheaper than MSRP.
Considering you can find used Tesla Model S’ in the $30’s now, doesn’t seem to be much point in buying a Bolt. The Bolt is the perfect car at the wrong time. If Chevy had rolled in out 2-3 years sooner it coulda been a game-changer.
I paid under $16,000 for my horribly limited 40kWh Leaf that can only take me to work and back and drive all around town starting at 50% or less SOC. I was so worried about the car exploding in the 110 degree heat on the highway yesterday, but somehow the battery temp gauge stayed well under the red zone. What a miracle!
And I don’t understand why I decided on the Leaf vs. paying $24,000+ more so I can have a car that can get me to LA in the two times a year I have to drive there. Guess I’ll have to walk the 200 miles or something.
So after subsidy in CA, you paid $6K for 40 kWh Leaf? For some, Leaf might be worth $6K. For me that’s still too expensive.
no, under $16,000 after $15,500 in subsidies that would be available for the purchase of a Model 3, too.
well, I also got a 0% 72-mo loan that’s worth several thousand vs. Tesla. Hell the 6% I’m earning on the $24,000 I didn’t spend — $120/mo — on the Model 3 will pay for all the occasional rentals I need with the Leaf.
Considering BoltEV was going for $22.5K last month after $7.5K fed + $2.5K CA, you paid $7K less if you only had $10K in subsidy. But Bolt offers 90 miles extra range and 1.5 sec quicker 0-60 time. Tesla 3 LR is 90 miles extra and 0.5 sec quicker compared to SR, yet that option is $9K. And Bolt comes with TMS that you don’t worry about hot weather degradation or DCFC slowing. Bolt is a bargain compared to Leaf.
If Bolt had $15.5K subsidies available, it would’ve been $16.5K. So your Leaf is missing all the above features (90 extra miles, quicker, no worries on temperature) only for $500 less. Seems to me you got a pretty rotten deal.
There are 3 Bolts listed in inventory in my town, two $43510 MSRP, one $38,545.
Getting a car out-of-town is a non-starter, I want the dealer to be there for me with capable tech staff for any issues.
I could have waited for the 60kWh Leaf — and I was actually waiting for the Kona and Niro EVs until it became clear that supply in CA will be tight — but I decided an extra 20kWh wasn’t worth even $1000 – $2000 to me.
Like I said, in the very rare instances I need to drive more than 150 miles in a day, I’ll just put the miles on an Enterprise rental.
It’s equally amazing that anyone would pay $20-30 or even more for a meal at a fine restaurant, when they could go to McDonald’s or Hardee’s and get one for $5 or even less.
Why don’t all the fine restaurants go out of business?
/s
I just need a ride mainly to get me the 20 miles to and from work, ya know??
I would prefer a two-door couple though, like I said elsewhere I’d kill for a BEV-ed up A5, 3000GT-VR4, or (AWD) RX-7.
Maybe next decade.
Couple of months ago, I mention that monthly sales chart will be effectively Tesla sales chart and had lots of thumbs down. Reality is hitting us.
Like Ziv said, 2018 is Tesla’s to own. 2019 will see introduction of decent 200+ mile vehicles with the Leaf, Niro, and Kona.
2020 is where all the other manufacturers entry to make it really interesting and particularly challenging for Tesla who will be without the Federal incentive and erases the cost advantage gained from the Gigafactory and simplified materials design of the Model 3.
If the Fed eliminates (or reups for Tesla), it’ll be an interesting fight, but Tesla will have troubles come 2020 because of that–until then, Tesla is going to have their cake
Go Tesla! Make me an A5 or better yet 3000GT-VR4 coupe to replace my 2018 Leaf and you got a customer!
Or a nice camper van, I’d like one of those too.
Yeah the short sellers are trying to say Tesla can’t produce enough EV yet Tesla sells more EV than any manufacturer in the US has no EV sitting for months on dealer lots and the only problem they have is getting production to meet the unbelievable demand. The same thing with there storage batteries and solar roofs. Trump threw a hand grenade into things with his tariff war rhetoric, but the damage will not only be autos, farmers with soybeans, fisherman, Caterpillar with steel and aluminum and Caterpillar gets there aluminum from Alcoa which has plants in Canada. Trump regularly creates problems that claims he rescued a problem caused by someone else.
What if Tesla sold 25000 cars in US in July?
Not so much in praise of Tesla, but in ridicule of the American car manufacturers.
Oh sure, GM Is coming out with 20 electric models in 4 years, and Ford is developing an autonomous vehicle.
Bah, Humbug! Anyone who goes around with GM & Ford on their lips should be boiled in their own oil and buried with a exhaust pipe staked through their hearts.
That is a very uplifting message…