Is $420 Per Share Too Conservative For Tesla’s Future?
AS TESLA’S TECHNOLOGY ADVANTAGE WIDENS, $420 A SHARE MAY BE TOO CHEAP
As is often the case, there was at least one important nugget of information in Tesla’s second-quarter earnings call that received little press attention. The news that Tesla will soon be deploying its own AI chip was overshadowed by the Model 3 production numbers and Musk’s lack of inflammatory remarks, and now in the wake of the bombshell about taking the company private, it’s been all but forgotten.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Charles Morris. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Tesla’s Model X (Image: Tesla)
Tesla Autopilot currently uses Nvidia’s Drive platform, which is also used by a few other automakers. Tesla says its new proprietary AI chip will be an order of magnitude more powerful than Nvidia’s chips, able to handle more than 2,000 frames per second of video, compared to the current 200 frames per second.
Autonomous driving is an incredibly disruptive new technology that is likely to have even more impact on our economy and society than electrification. Tesla has long been the leader in the field, and the possibility that it will further widen its lead over other automakers is hugely important.
During the earnings call, Elon Musk said it was time to “let the cat out of the bag” about the new chip, and one of those who noted the significance of the feline release was Electrek’s Fred Lambert. Fred has closely followed the development of Tesla’s AI and autonomous driving capabilities – back in 2016, he reported that the company had hired famous chip architect Jim Keller from AMD, and speculated that Tesla could be planning to create its own chips. Keller has since left Tesla, but the team is now led by Pete Bannon, another high-powered chip developer who joined the company around the same time.
Above: A look deep inside the Tesla Model 3 during Sandy Munro’s teardown (Source: Charged via Autoline Network)
During the earnings call, Bannon confirmed that Tesla has the new chip working in test vehicles on the road, and said that it will be included in a new Autopilot hardware 3 suite that will replace the existing computer in vehicles with Autopilot hardware 2.0 and 2.5. Current owners will be able to swap the old computer for the new, and Tesla has previously said that the upgrade will be free.
Tesla has been bringing more and more development of components in-house, reversing a decades-long trend in the auto industry. The impressive increase in performance for the new chip would seem to vindicate that policy. As Jonas Elmerraji, writing on TheStreet, notes, Tesla has an in-depth understanding of its neural net architecture because its AI engineers have a massive amount of training data to work with, generated in real time by the thousands of Teslas on the world’s roads.
Elmerraji compares Tesla to Apple, which has also achieved a competitive advantage by closely integrating hardware and software. The parallel isn’t surprising when you consider that Pete Bannon led the team that designed Apple’s first 64-bit ARM processor.
Above: Tesla’s Autopilot (Image: Tesla)
Tesla is much more than an automaker – it’s a tech company with a leading position in the red-hot field of AI. Some analysts have opined that Tesla’s trove of real-world vehicle data is worth billions of dollars, and a few observers are connecting the dots between this undervalued asset and the plan to take the company private. Villanova accounting professor Keith Wright, writing on CNBC, believes that Tesla investors who get bought out at $420 a share will be getting shafted – once the company begins to monetize the value of its AI assets, it will be worth many times that.
Written by: Charles Morris
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
14 Comments on "Is $420 Per Share Too Conservative For Tesla’s Future?"
It depends, on which “Too Conservative” Short is wearing the Depends!
Yes I will not be happy if I’m forced to sell at $420. I was hoping to be able to hold for the long run. Now Elon did say all investors would be able to stay if they choose, but I’m not sure that will be possible. We will see.
Why would it not be possible to stay?
They can not force you to sell, you just can not sell on the open market.
Not if this price for taking Tesla private can be approved by shareholders!. Once done, it can raise money on multiple fronts to build the China and EU gigs factories quickly without much fanfare… Elon needs to tweet more on SpaceX than Tesla issues….
The top institutional investors can take it private then fire Musk.
He has a small weak board with is brother on it, they need a new board and CEO.
All TSLA owners should help out the shorts by placing limit sale orders for $1,000 per share.
NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3
Actually I’m going to hold out for $3,000. If it doesn’t sell, then I will keep my shares with the privatized Tesla. Selling for $420 would be stupid. The short squeeze is a real thing. They will be forced to cover at whatever price available shares are asking, they do not have an option.
Yes, it’s too conservative for a long-term Tesla investment. I believe TSLA can reach $500 in a year.
Will be below $300 by the middle of next week.
Good call on the short look. I think the article is talking about the long hold, though. Only shorters care about the short span.
Tesla will be $260 trillion in 2 years. Easy for Elon.
Billion… they won’t reach a trillion for at least a decade…hehe… 😉
$420 is a market cap of $70B, CVS’s market cap.
CVS had $10B in operating income on $180B in sales in 2017, paying a 3% dividend
TSLA had $12B in sales and lost $1.6B last year.
You gotta smoke the 420 to think TSLA is going to be $420 once BEV is mainstream next decade.
Getting sensor data is not a hard problem, it’s sitting out there free for the taking.
The hard part is having the right sensor suite.
Going on on how TSLA’s AI is great when it literally killed someone earlier this year on the 101 is a bit rich.