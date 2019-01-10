1 H BY MARK KANE

Plug-ins take 8% of total BMW Group sales in the UK

BMW reports that in 2018, the demand for electric and petrol/electric models increased by over 25% in the UK. In result, more than 17,000 electrified BMW were sold, which is 1/10th of the brand’s total volume (172,048).

Also, MINI PHEV sales gained some traction with 2,306 new registrations, which translates to 3.4% of the total volume.

Assuming that 19,306 BMW Group plug-ins were delivered in 2018, it would be almost one-third of the total British plug-in market, which is exceptionally high.

Plug-in car sales in the UK:

BMW: more than 17,000 and 1/10 of the total volume

more than and of the total volume MINI: 2,306 and 3.4% of total volume (15.8% of MINI Countryman were PHEVs)

Overall, average plug-in share for the BMW Group stands at 8%.