Tech Forum Takes Us Inside Every Tesla Model 3 Nook & Cranny

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Check out this extensive, in-depth look into the deep recesses of the Tesla Model 3.

Tech Forum says this video took quite a bit of time to put together. The publication aimed to dive deep into the small areas that may have never been shared online to date. In the process, discoveries are made and secrets are revealed. Sure, we may have seen some of this before in passing, but not to this level of detail and understanding. Being that many people are still waiting for their Model 3 sight unseen, any itty, bitty details are a welcome share.

At some point, with a plethora of reviews hitting the market, there’s only so much that can be shown and explained. It gets to the point that many reviewers are saying the same things we’ve already heard. Once we establish a stocked media library of vehicle images and videos, the rest just become another rendition with a new color or a revamped perspective.

In regards to the rear-wheel-drive Model 3 Long Range, we’ve mostly “been there done that.” However, from time to time, something new surfaces. Tech Forum has done a nice job diving deeper for your enjoyment. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below or start a new thread on our InsideEVs Forum.

Video Description via Tech Forum on YouTube: Details of the Model 3 revealed! And a look into the nooks and crannies. In this video I do an extensive (time consuming) walk around of the Model 3. I look into the small areas that are rarely, if ever, shown on-line. In the process, I show a number of items previously not shown by other reviewers (or shown, but not understood).

