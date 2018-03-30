  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tech Forum Takes Us Inside Every Tesla Model 3 Nook & Cranny

Tech Forum Takes Us Inside Every Tesla Model 3 Nook & Cranny

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 1

Check out this extensive, in-depth look into the deep recesses of the Tesla Model 3.

Tech Forum says this video took quite a bit of time to put together. The publication aimed to dive deep into the small areas that may have never been shared online to date. In the process, discoveries are made and secrets are revealed. Sure, we may have seen some of this before in passing, but not to this level of detail and understanding. Being that many people are still waiting for their Model 3 sight unseen, any itty, bitty details are a welcome share.

More Model 3
22 Minutes Spent Reviewing Tesla Model 3 Touch Screen - Video
In-Depth Walkthrough: Tesla Model 3 Positives And Negatives
WSJ Offers Up World's First Review Of Tesla Model 3 Performance

At some point, with a plethora of reviews hitting the market, there’s only so much that can be shown and explained. It gets to the point that many reviewers are saying the same things we’ve already heard. Once we establish a stocked media library of vehicle images and videos, the rest just become another rendition with a new color or a revamped perspective.

In regards to the rear-wheel-drive Model 3 Long Range, we’ve mostly “been there done that.” However, from time to time, something new surfaces. Tech Forum has done a nice job diving deeper for your enjoyment. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below or start a new thread on our InsideEVs Forum.

Video Description via Tech Forum on YouTube:

Details of the Model 3 revealed! And a look into the nooks and crannies.

In this video I do an extensive (time consuming) walk around of the Model 3. I look into the small areas that are rarely, if ever, shown on-line. In the process, I show a number of items previously not shown by other reviewers (or shown, but not understood).

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos
2. Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker’s popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the “optional” (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge. Tesla Model 3 charge port (U.S.) Tesla Model 3 front seats Tesla Model 3 at Atascadero, CA Supercharging station (via Mark F!) Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 The Tesla Model 3 is not hiding anymore! Tesla Model 3 (Image Credit: Tom Moloughney/InsideEVs) Tesla Model 3 Inside the Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 rear seats Tesla Model 3 Road Trip arrives in Tallahassee Tesla Model 3 charges in Tallahassee, trunk open.

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Tech Forum Takes Us Inside Every Tesla Model 3 Nook & Cranny"

newest oldest most voted
Rightofthepeople

Great (very detailed) video. I love the headless photobomber in the last minute! Two questions that entered my head while watching:

1. How hard will it be to replace the 12v accessory battery? Couldn’t tell for sure but it looked like it would be a real pain in the a$$ the way they have it mounted.
2. Is it necessary to apply a protective undercoating to the Model 3? I live in Georgia but will be relocating to Kentucky next year where they get quite a bit more snow than we do. I have always heard that people up north pay to have these protective undercoatings applied to their cars to protect them from rust and corrosion due to all the road salt. In GA, not so much. In the video it looked as if the entire underbody of the Model 3 is kind of sealed up already. Any Model 3 owners up north have an opinion on this?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago