Swap A Hyundai Kona Electric For Kia Niro EV? Video

What does this Hyundai Kona Electric owner have to say about his time with the Kia e-Niro?

We’ve talked extensively about the differences between these two Korean siblings: the 2019 Kia Niro EV and 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric. The most obvious of which is the Niro’s slightly larger size. They’re both subcompact SUVs, but the Kia e-Niro sits on a wheelbase that’s about four inches longer. It’s also a few hundred pounds heavier and has a bit more overall passenger volume, though interior dimensions and cargo capacity are much the same. What if a current Kona Electric owner decided to make the to switch to the Kia Niro EV instead?

The EV Puzzle set out to answer this question. However, sadly, while he already owns the Hyundai, he couldn’t get access to the Kia in its all-electric configuration. Thus, he test drove the closest iteration: a Kia Niro PHEV. While the powertrain is different, every Kia Niro (even the ICE version) is just about the same in many ways. At least when driving the PHEV variant, The EV Puzzle can get a really solid grasp at how the battery-electric version may perform.

Swap my Kona Electric for a Kia eNiro EV?

Ok so as a Kona owner how can I review the Niro EV or eNiro in an unbiased, fair and balanced way?

I’m exceptionally aware how bias comes across in the EV community and how comparisons can seem competitive.

The Niro and Kona are competing in the same market so competition is fair but it wouldn’t be fair to look at the Niro without a true desire to understand it and consider it as a car for myself.

My reviews therefore are a documentation of my journey, my own research and my own opinions, from the perspective of would/should I swap my Kona for a Niro?

In reality, I could do exactly that without suffering any loss financially (with luck). So why not consider it, for real.

My angle is this. I appreciate every car is a compromise, no car is perfect so what’s good about the Niro and what’s not? What do I prefer about each and why? What suits my needs better and which makes more sense to own going forwards.

To find these things out I need to look thoroughly and test & compare as much as I can. I’m feeling Déjà Vue, the search was exactly the same for the Kona.

Starved of information, searching the internet, testing the petrol and hybrid versions and making estimated judgements on how the car will actually be. At least I know the Kona and the same drive train that’s going in the Niro.

Step 1, visit the dealer, look and drive a PHEV version to understand, handling, feel and interior comfort, whilst ignoring the drive train of the PHEV as it’s going to be as per my Kona.