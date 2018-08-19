Survey Says: Electric Car Interest On The Decline
A new survey has revealed that the Road to Zero hasn’t helped persuade people to buy EVs.
The UK government may be getting behind the idea of electric cars with its Road to Zero plan and promises to improve the country’s electric car charging infrastructure, but it seems the motorists are still yet to fully buy into the idea of electric vehicles.
According to a new survey by Venson Automotive Solutions, only 15 percent of those surveyed said they will definitely be buying an electric or hybrid car when the time comes to change their car, while nearly half said they wouldn’t be considering an electrified car for at least another 10-15 years.
The survey actually shows a loss of momentum for the electric car movement. Just one year ago, Venson did a survey where 85 percent of motorists said they would consider buying an electric car. That survey followed news that fuel giants Shell and Total would be installing more charging points across their UK network of service stations.
As well as the sharp decline in people interested in buying electric cars in the near future, almost one in five (19 percent) said they would flat-out refuse to switch to a battery-powered car until there is no other option available to them.
Despite the fall in interest for EVs, the number of people concerned by limited mileage actually fell too, from 61 percent in 2017 to 45 percent in 2018. However, safety concerns over batteries continues to be something of a concern among potential owners.
The UK also plans to introduce a requirement for a charge point infrastructure in new dwellings in England, which will be welcomed by many. as many as 38 percent of those surveyed said that being able to charge their cars at home could provide a hurdle to ownership.
“The UK government’s plans to increase the number of zero and ultra low emissions vehicles on the roads, along with its pledge to ban the sale of cars and light duty vans with internal combustion engines by 2040, are bold, but must be supported by the industry and the general public equally,” said Alison Bell, a Director for Venson Automotive Solutions.
“Clearly more needs to be done to make information relating to the ownership costs of an EV more readily available. This was an overriding conclusion of the survey we conducted last year, so it’s disappointing to learn that it still needs addressing. Fleet managers, car retailers, manufacturers and insurers all have a part to play in achieving this. Only one in 10 company car drivers said they lacked clarity in terms of EV as a company car option, suggesting that a clear communication strategy in terms of the benefits of an EV for an employee, is making headway in promoting knowledgeable ownership.”
It might be that EV’s are becoming more main stream to a point were they are becoming less hype and becoming more normal to people.
The issue here is that the two surveys cannot be compared.
The first asks “motorists said they would consider buying an electric car”, crucially the word is CONSIDER.
The second asks “definitely be buying an electric or hybrid car when the time comes to change their car”, crucial word is DEFINITELY.
The difference between CONSIDER and DEFINITELY is huge and makes comparing results impossible.
Exactly. It’s all about the survey language. Agreed.
“The difference between CONSIDER and DEFINITELY is huge and makes comparing results impossible.”
Eggzackly!!! …15% claim they will definitely buy a plug-in and 19% say they will not meaning 44% ( 15 / 15 + 19) of those who have decided will opt for a plug-in. uK uptake from the prior year was about 1% so based on this survey we can conclude there will be a sharp rise in plug-in uptake in the near future.
As an automotive industry enthusiast, my interest and hopes remain high.
As a consumer, my interest is waning, primarily due to the lack of viable options.
I typically change vehicles every 3-4 years. My F150 is in its third year. So given the lack of PHEV or BEV alternatives in the “launch” phase and the time to get “all new” models to sufficient volume in the market, I’ll likely be forced to do an extra ICE iteration or push ownership of my current truck well beyond my typical buying pattern.
Either way, EV ownership is still years away and I’m getting tired of waiting for the hype to turn to reality.
The Rivian trucks will be announced this Fall but I doubt they’ll be available outside of the US for some time. Tesla will get there but clearly have other priorities now. Who else has anything believable on the table?
Note that I have talked directly to Ford marketing about the 2020 F150 PHEV and they were quick to state that it is not a fuel economy play. It’s all about take off power supply for contractors and camping trailers so I suspect the AER will be low.
“As a consumer, my interest is waning, primarily due to the lack of viable options.”
This would be my guess as to why interest overall is waning. Too many promises, not enough options.
That is not good news… I have been worried for a while that EV demand is more deep then it is wide, meaning people who buy an EV will buy another EV, but conquest rates to non EV buyers are slow.
It is very deep as you put it as virtualy no one goes back unless they have major charging issues (and no thats not fast chargers, its work and street charging). The width comes from knowing somebody with an ev. It expanded here very fast but the incentives are high too.