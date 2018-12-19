Survey Says: Range Anxiety Not Really An Issue In UK
3 H BY JAMES FOSSDYKE 7
Several electric cars have the range to tackle the average week of motoring on one charge.
Most UK drivers could manage a week’s motoring in an electric car without needing to charge up, according to new research.
Range anxiety – the fear of running out of battery when driving an electric vehicle (EV) – is one of the most commonly cited reasons for not purchasing an electric car, but a study by website Driving Electric has shown that EV ranges have increased to the point where this shouldn’t be an issue.
The website analysed 500 drivers’ vehicle usage habits and discovered that the average weekly commute accounts for 70 miles per week, while the school run makes up 24 miles a week. Add in social or pleasure journeys (at a combined total of 89 miles a week) and the total comes to 265 miles – a distance that can be covered easily by electric cars such as the Hyundai Kona Electric 64kWh or the Tesla Model S (pictured below).
Those cars are capable of more than 300 miles on a single charge in their most efficient guises, but Driving Electric says that even cars with shorter ranges, such as the Volkswagen e-Golf (pictured below), which covers between 144 and 186 miles between charges, would only need a single mid-week top-up.
Vicky Parrott, the associate editor of Driving Electric, said the study showed that drivers’ fears over EV range were largely unfounded.
“So-called range anxiety is consistently named by motorists as a main barrier to going all electric, but the facts suggest that range really shouldn’t worry most of us,” she said.
“So while many people worry about being able to easily charge-up during a journey, the truth is that electric cars now need charging less frequently for normal use than many of us realise. We are now seeing a widening gap between the perceptions of consumers about the range of electric cars and the capability of the cars themselves.”
Parrott went on to say that the cause of this discrepancy could be down to the media coverage of early electric cars – which had far less range than modern counterparts – remaining fresh in consumers’ memories.
“We suspect this is because the earliest affordable electric vehicles, like the first Nissan Leaf (pictured above), enjoyed so much publicity that their shorter ranges have stuck in people’s minds,” she opined. “Just a few years ago the earliest Nissan Leaf could only manage 124 miles. In the same conditions, today’s Leaf will do 235 miles.
“Our research into typical UK driving habits is exciting news because it shows that today’s electric cars are perfectly poised for a breakthrough into the mainstream.”
Categories: General
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Survey Says: Range Anxiety Not Really An Issue In UK"
Given the layout of European cities and widespread use of trains for long-distance travel, it’s unsurprising that range is not as big of a deal for EVs in Europe as it is in the United States.
I had to laugh at the finding and the comment. The people I talk to about EV’s take a sharp intake of breath and shake their head in amazement when they find out that no EV can go 500+ miles between charges. It does not matter if you can go 250 miles on a charge that costs half what it costs them in petrol or diesel.
Even if you prove to them that they only drive around 100 miles a week and that 500 miles in one go is a once or twice a year event at max , they remain totally unconvinced about EV’s. Range Anxiety is there front and centre in their concerns.
Fear of the unknown is also a big factor.
When they said “today’s Leaf will do 235 miles” their credibility just banged against the empty side of the dial.
This is beyond bunkum.
If there’s home charging, it’s about days with miles beyond range.
With public charging, one fill-up per week is waaaayyyyyy too often.
This is because the British are unlikely to be complainers. Something about good manners. But boy, talk to an American ex-patriate living in the UK, you can’t shut his trap about everything wrong.
Ah, so this headline is deeply misleading. It should read: “Website Author Thinks That Average Driver’s Range Anxiety is Unfounded”.
The fact is, people don’t want a car that can meet their average use, the want something that can do more than 99%. Hence the argument for PHEVs. Telling people what you think they should think is unlikely to work well.
Agreed, title is misleading as it seems to infer that peoples opinions of current vehicles had negated their concerns about range anxiety. Instead it reiterates the known facts of usage showing that an electric vehicle can meet the greater majority of UK drivers needs.