Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Test Drives & Video Reviews

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid received the first real reviews.

Ahead of its public debut at the LA Auto Show, some reviewers were already able to check out the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid.

The plug-in hybrid version of Subaru‘s third most popular model could be intriguing for those interested in improving efficiency during the daily commute, while maintaining all-wheel-drive capability for off-road driving on the weekend.

The PHEV is one second quicker than the conventional version (0-60 mph in around 9 seconds), but the battery pack supplied by Toyota compromises the cargo area.

Overall, the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid looks is well equipped and seems practical.

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid specs:

Towing capacity: 1,000 lb. (class 1); 100-lb. tongue capacity

charging time: around 2 hours at 3.3 kW (240 V)

Curb weight: 3,726 lb (1,690 kg)

“The 2019 Crosstrek is Subaru’s second ever hybrid and it is a light-year beyond their last attempt. For the new model Subaru borrowed some Toyota tech, mixed it with their in-house developed AWD system and poured the mixture into their popular Crosstrek crossover. With 17 miles of EV range and by 35 MPG in hybrid mode the new Crosstrek PHEV is the most efficient Subaru and the most efficient plug-in hybrid with a true mechanical AWD system. Unlike the eAWD systems we see in the competition, the Subaru system has the exact same off-road capability as the non-hybrid model, and thanks to the borrowed Toyota parts, I suspect it should also be more reliable than the regular CVT-equipped models. While some may be disappointed with the range, this is exactly the model many Subaru fans have been waiting for.”

