Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Test Drives & Video Reviews
Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid received the first real reviews.
Ahead of its public debut at the LA Auto Show, some reviewers were already able to check out the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid.
The plug-in hybrid version of Subaru‘s third most popular model could be intriguing for those interested in improving efficiency during the daily commute, while maintaining all-wheel-drive capability for off-road driving on the weekend.
The PHEV is one second quicker than the conventional version (0-60 mph in around 9 seconds), but the battery pack supplied by Toyota compromises the cargo area.
Overall, the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid looks is well equipped and seems practical.
Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid specs:
- 8.8 kWh battery (5.5 kWh usable), 25.0 Ah; 351.5V
- all-electric range of 17 miles (27 km) (EV mode up to 65 mph); total range: 480 (772 km)
- 0-60 mph in around 9-10 seconds
- Towing capacity: 1,000 lb. (class 1); 100-lb. tongue capacity
- System output: 148hp from 2.0L engine (137hp @ 5,600 rpm), Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) and two electric motor-generators:
MG1 Operates as power generator to charge and maintain the high-voltage hybrid battery. MG1 is also the starter motor and generator for the gasoline engine.
MG2 supplies electrical drivetrain power output for the hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) driving modes. Also provides charging for the high-voltage hybrid battery during regenerative braking.
MG2 output: 118.0 HP / 148.9 lb-ft of torque, 0-1,500 rpm.
- all-wheel drive
- charging time: around 2 hours at 3.3 kW (240 V)
- Curb weight: 3,726 lb (1,690 kg)
Alex on Autos – Second Time’s The Charm
“The 2019 Crosstrek is Subaru’s second ever hybrid and it is a light-year beyond their last attempt. For the new model Subaru borrowed some Toyota tech, mixed it with their in-house developed AWD system and poured the mixture into their popular Crosstrek crossover. With 17 miles of EV range and by 35 MPG in hybrid mode the new Crosstrek PHEV is the most efficient Subaru and the most efficient plug-in hybrid with a true mechanical AWD system. Unlike the eAWD systems we see in the competition, the Subaru system has the exact same off-road capability as the non-hybrid model, and thanks to the borrowed Toyota parts, I suspect it should also be more reliable than the regular CVT-equipped models. While some may be disappointed with the range, this is exactly the model many Subaru fans have been waiting for.”
Redline Reviews – The First EVER Plug-In Subaru!
Driving Sports TV – Dirt Road Review
“The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is Subaru’s first Plug-In Electric Hybrid. Featuring dual gas and electric Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and advanced EyeSight Safety tech, is this PHEV version as good as the standard Crosstrek? Is it better? Ryan travels to California to find out, joining him is Sofyan Bey from Redline Reviews.”
To the more seasoned electric fans this may seem to only be a compliance car but many of us forget the majority of the public is still very plug-in/BEV shy. Cars like this are still very important at this stage of the education/adoption curve. This is also the first car that has my 22 yo daughter excited about driving a plug-in so with that I will say good job Subaru.
While I generally agree with your comment, for me the big issue with this vehicle is, of course, the battery range. As I’ve said before on this site about this car and others, a small battery range gives drivers very little incentive to plug in once they’re beyond the honeymoon phase and the novelty of having a plug has worn off.
I would love to see a study that tracks owners of various vehicles to find the percentage of miles actually traveled on electrons vs. gasoline as a function of the battery range, but only starting something like 2 or 3 months after the owner took delivery (or breaking up the results into 3-month chunks so we could see the evolution of their usage pattern). I would guess it would show a significant non-linearity for low to mid range battery ranges.
By all means, we need to get as many drivers as possible pumping electrons and not fossil fuels, but beyond the initial educational value, I find it hard to get excited about a car like this one in 2018.
My 20+ mile PHEV still gets plugged in 5-6 days a week, even after a year. I’ve never talked to anyone where the ‘novelty’ wore off. Either they plug in all the time, or never did, and the never did’s only bought it for the HOV access.
I can’t believe they are using a traditional mechanical all-wheel-drive system. I consider that a fail. I’m sure this was a cost saving measure so they didn’t need to design a rear drive motor setup. And I’m sure it hurts the fuel efficiency (and thus the EV range as well!)