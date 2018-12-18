Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid PHEV Debuts At LA Auto Show: Videos
Quick look at the first plug-in hybrid Subaru
Subaru is present at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show with its first PHEV model – the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, which soon will be on sale.
There were two copies at the show – white and blue. As you can see in Kelley Blue Book’s first look video below, the Crosstrek Hybrid is cool but also kind of compromise.
We assume that the Japanese company wanted to finally introduce some plug-in model, but at a minimum cost. This is why there is no dedicated platform but Toyota Prius Prime tech, mechanical all-wheel drive system (instead of a separate electric motor in the rear) and compromised trunk space.
Anyway, we like the look and hopefully Subaru will attract some more consumers to plug-ins.
Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid specs:
- 8.8 kWh battery (5.5 kWh usable), 25.0 Ah; 351.5V
- all-electric range of 17 miles (27 km) (EV mode up to 65 mph); total range: 480 (772 km)
- 0-60 mph in around 9-10 seconds
- Towing capacity: 1,000 lb. (class 1); 100-lb. tongue capacity
- System output: 148hp from 2.0L engine (137hp @ 5,600 rpm), Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) and two electric motor-generators:
MG1 Operates as power generator to charge and maintain the high-voltage hybrid battery. MG1 is also the starter motor and generator for the gasoline engine.
MG2 supplies electrical drivetrain power output for the hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) driving modes. Also provides charging for the high-voltage hybrid battery during regenerative braking.
MG2 output: 118.0 HP / 148.9 lb-ft of torque, 0-1,500 rpm.
- all-wheel drive
- charging time: around 2 hours at 3.3 kW (240 V)
- Curb weight: 3,726 lb (1,690 kg)
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid PHEV Debuts At LA Auto Show: Videos"
Everything’s great about this car, except the range.
Is Subaru/Toyota sandbagging with poor capacity batteries?
How do these batteries compare to Tesla.
And could Subaru go to Panasonic and buy better batteries?
I mean they could have come out with this solution in 2010.
Bottom line: Tesla has won.
Yep, Tesla vehicles are the perfect choice for everyone, and there is no need for other car manufacturers to exist at all.
Why is it such a dog? A 137 HP ICE and a 118 HP MG and all you get is a 10 second car?
For all of Toyota’s hybrid systems, you add the petrol engine hp and the peak battery hp together for totally possible output. so, 2004-2009 Prius, 76hp 1.5l + 34hp HV NiMH = 110hp, but that’s anywhere from 110 – 104 given all kinds of theories.
It was hard to figure that out when all everyone knew was the 76hp engine and 67hp motor, but no one understood how some of that 76hp can be siphoned off into the battery or 67hp motor.
The Prime is the same. In full EV mode the 8.8kWh battery can power both MG1 and MG2 locked together. It’s probably worth over 90hp! But with the engine the 8.8kWh battery only supplies as much as MG2 can take with the engine.
Any vehicle that reduces oil use and Carbon emissions is sure to earn the enmity,of the blog posters here.
That’s hardly accurate. This is insideevs. evs do all that and more, and people here in general support them, aside from a few individuals, who come here to knock evs, in general, and Tesla specifically, since it’s leading the ev parade.
A Tesla troll supports a useless pathetic phev….shocking!
17!!!!!!!!!!!!!!…in 2019!!!
If more people drove PHEVs it would dramatically reduce carbon and other emissions. It isn’t pathetic and useless.
Change the credit system so this pathetic attempt at creating a phev doesn’t get any!
17 miles. Meh