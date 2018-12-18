5 H BY MARK KANE

Quick look at the first plug-in hybrid Subaru

Subaru is present at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show with its first PHEV model – the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, which soon will be on sale.

There were two copies at the show – white and blue. As you can see in Kelley Blue Book’s first look video below, the Crosstrek Hybrid is cool but also kind of compromise.

We assume that the Japanese company wanted to finally introduce some plug-in model, but at a minimum cost. This is why there is no dedicated platform but Toyota Prius Prime tech, mechanical all-wheel drive system (instead of a separate electric motor in the rear) and compromised trunk space.

Anyway, we like the look and hopefully Subaru will attract some more consumers to plug-ins.

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid specs: