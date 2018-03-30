Subaru Announces 2019 Crosstrek As First Plug-In Hybrid
Subaru officially announced its first plug-in hybrid model – the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid, that will enter the U.S. market near the end of 2018.
The PHEV model was already expected this year with an all-electric Subaru hinted for 2021.
Subaru named its plug-in hybrid simply Hybrid, like the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, which means maybe they don’t want to focus on the electrification aspect of the car. Of course, this is quite a confusing name too, as the Crosstrek Hybrid has been around for a few years now, but in conventional hybrid form, not plug-in.
As previously told, Subaru makes use of the Toyota Hybrid System (THS) that is integrated with Subaru’s four-cylinder direct-injection BOXER engine, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and an all-new transmission.
There are no details at this time on battery capacity or all-electric range, but we suspect it will be similar to the Prius Prime.
“The new Crosstrek Hybrid maintains all the capability of the traditional Subaru Crosstrek with increased fuel efficiency. It can be driven as a normal Hybrid, using both gas and electric power and eliminating range anxiety, or driven on pure electric drive for local commuting.
The Crosstrek Hybrid is an advanced, eco-friendly version of the versatile compact SUV that has become the brand’s third best-selling model in America. The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid uniquely integrates the Toyota Hybrid System (THS) with Subaru’s four-cylinder direct-injection BOXER engine, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and an all-new transmission.
The Crosstrek Hybrid combines the wide-ranging off-road capability of the gas-powered Crosstrek with hybrid efficiency.
Arriving at Subaru retailers near the end of this year, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid will also feature unique styling, calling out its distinct abilities. Like the gas-powered Crosstrek models, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid is built around the Subaru Global Platform that was designed to accommodate hybrid and electric powertrains.”
2018 Subaru Crosstrek (ICE)
6 Comments on "Subaru Announces 2019 Crosstrek As First Plug-In Hybrid"
Getting closer there Subaru. Just give me a damn electric WRX STI. Seriously. I can’t afford a $35k car, but I’ll make it work if you build it.
This Crosstrek PHEV, will be the new standard for the Portland, Oregon Subaru faithful. Hopefully, it has a bit more than 20 miles AER, to give the Mitsubishi Outlader shoppers an alternative, worthy of consideration.
Subaru will mate 2 of the weakest power train families to ‘power’ this Crosstrek. I’m not optimistic.
Hopeful that when full details are available that it will be greater than 30 mike range and 40+mpg.
Well if it’s using the primes battery it will have unacceptably low EV range.
Aren’t they going to lose part of the efficiency by coupling it with one of their boxer engines instead of one of the newer Toyota engines? Given Subaru’s position lower in the market I wouldn’t expect a very large, expensive battery to come with this.