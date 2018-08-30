““Battery researchers have known about the degradation of charging efficiency under cold temperatures for a long time,” said Yutaka Motoaki, an EV researcher with INL’s Advanced Vehicles research group.
But most of the current knowledge comes from experiments with smaller batteries in the lab, not data from large, electric vehicle batteries in real-world conditions. Further, EV manufacturers often provide consumers with only rough estimates of charging times, and they typically do not specify the range of conditions for which those estimates apply.
“We wanted to ask the question: What is the temperature effect on that battery pack?” Motoaki said. “What is the effect of degradation of charging efficiency on vehicle performance?””
Study Says Fast Charging Takes Longer When It’s Cold Out
Cold batteries severely slow down electric car fast charging capabilities
The latest Idaho National Laboratory’s study – Empirical analysis of electric vehicle fast charging under cold temperatures – confirms various reports that low temperatures (especially below 32°F / 0°C) impact fast charging.
The test done for the Nissan LEAF taxis (previous generation we believe) over 500 DC fast charges shows that fast charging can take some three times more than the usual 30 minutes to 80% when the battery is very cold.
The reason for this is electrochemical reactions within the cell, which can’t be done at low temperatures, and onboard battery management systems that limit the charging rate to avoid damage to the battery.
“Motoaki and his colleagues analyzed data from a fleet of Nissan Leafs operated as taxis over roughly 500 Direct Current Fast Charge (DCFC) events. Temperatures for the charging events ranged from 15 to 103 degrees Fahrenheit.
The researchers found that charging times increased significantly when the weather got cold. When an EV battery was charged at 77 degrees, a DCFC charger might charge a battery to 80 percent capacity in 30 minutes. But at 32 degrees, the battery’s state of charge was 36 percent less after the same amount of time.
And, the more the temperature dropped, the longer it took to charge the battery. Under the coldest conditions, the rate of charging was roughly three times slower than at warmer temperatures.”
The problem for EV drivers could be limited if they use garage or drive without the need for fast charging (are satisfied with AC Level 2 at several kW), but if someone is on long-distance travel and needs to fast charge along the route during cold weather, he/she should be prepared for both – extended time for charging and higher expenses (if charging fees are related to length of session). The cars that are equipped with an efficient thermal management system should be less affected.
The difference between winter and summer could also make a big difference for taxi drivers, so they need to recognize the EV performance in the worst case scenario to not be surprised after purchase.
Source: Idaho National Laboratory
16 Comments on "Study Says Fast Charging Takes Longer When It’s Cold Out"
Obviously. It is well known that batteries need to be heated for performance.
Cold weather is the Achilles heel of ev’s. You get hit double, range is reduced and charge time increases. That makes long trips impractical in a car like the Bolt when it’s winter in the Midwest or Rockies. I would argue that we need larger batteries i.e. 120kwh-150kwh to fix both range and charging issues.
It is only a problem for taxi drivers, not for long distance trips. If you drive 200 km contiguously on highway speed the battery is warm enough to accept full fast charging speed. Only if you try to fast charge after a cold night of standstill you are seeing much slower charging speeds.
Although it adds some, use EV Trip Planner and set the temps and speeds and make sure to select the Model 3 Long Range and it still does pretty good in the winter. Yes, it will cost more and be slower, but still useful for long range travel. I don’t know if it models for a cold battery, but the battery should actually stay fairly warm on a trip with frequent fast charging.
What’s long trip to you? Bolt is probably good for 180 miles in cold, 150 miles if you go nuts with heater and open the windows. That’s 2 hours of driving in highway. That’s enough range for almost everyone, and 1 hour longer that tolerable when kids are whining in back seat.
My weekend drive is 280 miles round trip (one day). With a range of about 150 miles at 75 (speed limit) the bolt doesn’t work. I take another car to avoid the hassle of having to charge. In the summer it’s easy, maybe 20 min to charge. Winter, I keep my trips under 150 miles or take a different vehicle.
No way I could go home for the holidays. 850 miles in a day. Only 12hrs in my TDI or Volt. Who knows in a Bolt, but I don’t want to find out.
If you drive more than 2 hours in one sitting, Bolt isn’t the car for you, especially if you drive that much often.
SparkEV did 650 miles in 16 hours, and the guy was leisurely driving and charging. Bolt with 160 miles range extra to start, you can probably do 850 miles in 17 hours.
850 miles in 12 hours is average speed of 71 MPH. You’re not resting much at 75 MPH speed limit. Frankly, I like 2 hours drive (or 1 hour with kids) and 30 minutes rest schedule even in gasser. As such, my trip time would be similar with gasser or EV. Provided, of course, there’s no waiting for free chargers.
“The problem for EV drivers could be limited if they use garage”
I have never seen any DCFC in enclosed garage. But even a garage must be heated to have an effect. Otherwise, it’ll be almost as cold as outside.
No need to heat garage.
Just close the door when you do not drive in or out.
Greetings from Austria.
Another study where science proves the obvious.
I do long distance in winter at temperature around 0°F (-18°C). My car sleep outside and only my first fast charging is slower since the battery heat up on the first leg. It’s no more than 30 minutes. After that the battery continues to heat up. By my 3thrd fast charging the battery is as hot as in summer and take the same time. I don’t see how a taxi driver will be impacted if he’s fast charging multiple times a day.
In other breaking news, the sun rose this morning.
Blog entry I wrote about the Bolt and fast charging in the winter. While the blog is specific to my experiences in the Bolt, the issue of fast charging cold batteries in the winter is not.
Rain is more likely when there are clouds in the sky too.
I see this was with Leaf. Whatever happened to battery warmer in Leaf that people boast about?
In other news: Water is wet in a certain range of temperatures.