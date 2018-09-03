Study: 1/3 New Trucks In Europe Must Be EVs To Satisfy Paris Agreement

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Wouldn’t it be fabulous if one-third or more of trucks in the U.S. has to be electric soon?

While the Trump Administration has decided to forego the Paris Climate Accord, many other countries are still on board. With that comes a new study commissioned by the Dutch Environment Ministry and prepared by TNO (Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research). According to the research and data collection, one out of every three trucks manufactured will have to be zero-emission by 2030 in order to comply with commitments made in the Paris Agreement.

Not surprisingly, the new study revealed that in order to meet the “intermediate CO2 reduction target for the EU road freight sector for 2030 consistent with the 1.5 ̊C goal” provided within the agreement, several factors will be necessary. Green Car Reports shared those factors:

Improved logistics to reduce vehicle kilometers;

The full available potential for reduced fuel consumption in conventional HDVs together with an increased share of sustainably produced biofuels or other low-CO2 fuels; plus

An additional contribution from employing zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) in the road freight sector.

In addition, the study discovered that with reference to specific vehicles and parameters, CO2 emissions can be lessened by five percent by 2030 without increasing costs to “society and end-user.” Rather, it actually shows that costs could be reduced.

Moreover, the study asserts that battery-electric heavy-duty vehicles have the potential to be “technically” and “economically” viable by 2025 in some markets and economically competitive for multiple uses by 2030.

Source: Green Car Congress