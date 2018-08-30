Standard Battery Tesla Model 3 Delivery Estimate: Just 4-6 Months

32 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 Standard now expected in February-April of 2019.

Tesla recently announced that is expanding its Model 3 family with a surprising new battery size version – Mid Range – and removed the rear-wheel drive Long Range version, the question now is when will we finally see the Standard Range version?

The official answer is 4-6 months, which could be February-April 2019, if there are no delays.

Tesla spokesperson stated:

“As Model 3 production and sales continue to grow rapidly, we’ve achieved a steady volume in manufacturing capacity, allowing us to diversify our product offering to even more customers. Our new Mid-Range Battery is being introduced this week in the U.S. and Canada to better meet the varying range needs of the many customers eager to own Model 3, and our delivery estimate for customers who have ordered the Standard Battery is 4-6 months.”

The Standard battery Model 3 should be rated for 220 miles (354 km) or more, while the Mid and Long Range (RWD) are estimated for 260 miles (418 km) and 310 miles (499 km).

The price of the Model 3 Standard should start from $35,000 before any incentives. The Mid Range starts at $45,000, while the Long Range (RWD) was at $49,000 (with some obligatory equipment packages).

But wait, there’s more.

Per Elon Musk: