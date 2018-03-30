Watch Sporty Jaguar I-PACE Test Driven By Autogefühl
Autogefühl brings us a very comprehensive test drive review of the Jaguar I-PACE and begins it with the question of whether it can beat the Tesla Model X and Audi e-tron?
Well, the market response and demand will be probably provide us with an answer.
Right now we can just assume that the I-PACE and Model X could exist side by side because the potential market for BEVs is huge and both models represent slightly different approaches.
According to Autogefühl, the Jaguar I-PACE is a sporty, driver’s car. Most of the remarks seems to be similar to minor disadvantages that every car has here or there.
“In today’s Autogefühl’s episode, we present you the all-new Jaguar I-PACE. As always we cover exterior, interior, engines and driving experience. We also compare the recent competitors Tesla Model X and Audi e-tron.”
Categories: Jaguar, Test Drives, Videos
The market should be enough for the two of them. In fact, would you believe? The ICE market today is good enough for dozens of manufacturers. So, either EVs don’t make it or, yes, don’t see any reason for the crazies aboard this site to keep spewing that nonsense about the end of this and that manufacturer.