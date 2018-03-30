Watch Sporty Jaguar I-PACE Test Driven By Autogefühl

4 H BY MARK KANE

Autogefühl brings us a very comprehensive test drive review of the Jaguar I-PACE and begins it with the question of whether it can beat the Tesla Model X and Audi e-tron?

Well, the market response and demand will be probably provide us with an answer.

Right now we can just assume that the I-PACE and Model X could exist side by side because the potential market for BEVs is huge and both models represent slightly different approaches.

According to Autogefühl, the Jaguar I-PACE is a sporty, driver’s car. Most of the remarks seems to be similar to minor disadvantages that every car has here or there.