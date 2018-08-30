Upcoming Film “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Features Audi e-tron
It appears the all-new 2019 Audi e-tron may be the official car in this highly anticipated, upcoming film.
More details and teasers are finally beginning to pop up for the much-anticipated upcoming Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures collaboration: “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal (at least as far as reports can tell), though the studios haven’t yet confirmed much. Nonetheless, we not only get a first glimpse at the film’s potential villain, but also, it appears the 2019 Audi e-tron will hit the big screen. Just the other day we shared Hollywood’s growing affinity with Tesla vehicles. We can only hope electric cars will begin to take the forefront in blockbusters on a much more regular basis.
Final scenes from Spider-Man: Far from Home in Liberec, now the end of filming pic.twitter.com/D9SNaHSBJk
— Martin Knap (@CZMARTY7) September 30, 2018
For those who aren’t aware, these Marvel movies almost always sneak a featured car in that gets top billing. For instance, in the last film, “Spiderman Homecoming,” an Audi A8 made an appearance. So, it would make perfect sense for Audi’s new all-electric entrant to be featured in the upcoming movie. Take a close look at the short video embedded in the tweet above. Do you think it’s the e-tron? We’re pretty confident that it is.
Audi e-tron
Audi e-tron premiere SF
The new series “The First” has only EVs in it. For some reason, the future is full of Lucids. Even the pickup that Sean Penn drives only produces a electric whine…which has to be a first – artificial EV sounds.
The buggy used in Star Trek Nemesis had only electric motor whine too.
Unless most people hear that Pavlovian bell of a product featured in media, or advertising, they won’t know when to start salivating over a product.
Bring more EVs to the tube and general market demand will be unstoppable.
Audi has placed e-trons in Iron Man and Iron Man 3. So this isn’t the first time. Hopefully it will be more obvious that we are looking at an electric vehicle otherwise it’s just for us EV nerds.
Honestly, it’s a huge useless waste of time if you’re not into that
The A8 in Homecoming was extremely jarring. All the super high tech autonomous vehicles, suits and aeroplanes, then an A8 with “just” L3 automation. Doesn’t really fit into Starks world. Hopefully this one is a little more believable.