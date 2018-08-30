Sono Picks Up Continental Electric Drive Unit For Sion
Sion will be powered by the 120 kW Continental drive unit
Sono Motors announced that its Sion solar-powered electric car will be equipped with Continental’s drive unit (electric motor, power electronics and transmission), as Continental becomes a long-term partner for production.
The motor is rated at 120 kW and 290 Nm, which sounds like way more than enough for such a small car, but at least it will be fun.
“Their integration into a single system unit reduces the size and weight of the drive system, thereby boosting the vehicle’s performance. The drive system, which has already been validated, can be incorporated into the Sion without the need for any additional significant development work and is therefore in keeping with Sono Motors’ innovative carry-over parts strategy.”
Roberto Diesel, CTO of Sono Motors said:
“Our decision to work with Continental marks the conclusion of another important stage in the preparation of the Sion’s series production. With Continental, we have found an experienced system partner with high automotive standards who shares our enthusiasm for innovative vehicle development solutions and whose name stands for quality and the height of technology around the world,” .
Sono Motors currently has about 8,800 pre-orders for the Sion (paid at least €500). The price of the vehicle is to be €16,000 excluding batteries, which are expected to cost additional €9,000 for total €25,500 (€29,000). Previously, the company hoped to offer batteries for around €4,000, but that “is no longer realistic”.
Customers will be able to purchase batteries or lease them for €90 – €140 per month.
“The Sion has a battery capacity of 35 kWh. The optimized engine reduces the vehicle’s consumption. The hitherto communicated range of 250 kilometers has now also been confirmed in simulations in accordance with the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) standard as being of 255 kilometers. The choice of a front-wheel drive also further increases drive and recuperation efficiency.”
Sono Sion spec:
- 35 kWh battery
- 255 km (159 miles) of range (WLTP) – simulated
- 120 kW and 290 Nm electric motor
Cooperation with Continental!
Today we announce that the second largest automotive supplier worldwide will manufacture the powertrain for the Sion. Full press release: https://t.co/LKdL8kIQEl #SonoMotors #Sion #powertrain #electricvehicles #EV #electromobility #drivenbythesun pic.twitter.com/Vhc4myRThy
— Sono Motors (@SonoMotors) November 22, 2018
15 Comments on "Sono Picks Up Continental Electric Drive Unit For Sion"
my guess , they will loose pre-orders due to the much higher battery price. 250€ / kw is way overpriced.
Tesla is at a price tag of +- 100€/kw. price of 20000€ was just too good to be true.
on the other hand the enige has 50% more power , from 80 to 120kw.
but anyway , its still the cheapest ev with these specs.
Their problem is that there is a battery crunch atm because of every manufacturers acceleration of plugin car development. It’s a temporary problem, capacity is very quickly being built, but for small players like Sono it means paying through the nose. They could probably stick to the old selling price if they would make the solar installation optional. I think
While lots of capacity is currently being built I have to believe the battery crunch will continue as BEV sales continue to rise eating up that capacity…
Not only do legacy manufactures have capacity issues both Tesla and BYD have stated battery capacity is an issue…
It’s pretty much the same price as Renault Zoe with 41 kWh battery. The Sion has more trunk space, tow hitch, some solar cells and faster charging (CCS). Zoe has 6 kWh more battery, good reputation, a reliable dealer network and a facelift wit CCS coming soon. We will see…
An interesting extra which others don’t have is V2x connection already built in
Dead on arrival. More expensive than an ID that has better specs and way better technology.
Forget the ID, the new generation of the e-Up will offer roughly the same range at even lower costs.
Still hope they make it. Competition and choise is good.
That looks to be a much smaller car than this.
https://insideevs.com/volkswagen-e-up-now-almost-e4000-cheaper/
“VW decided to decrease the price by €3,925 to €22,975”
“In 2019, the future e-up! is expected to get a next-generation version, also available as the Seat e-Mii and Skoda e-Citigo. Range is expected to increase to 270 km (168 miles) WLTP with a starting price below €20,00”
Wish they would sell it in the US 🙁
It’s small but would definitely have a market at that price and for that range.
What ID are you talking about? Wasn’t the Neo supposed to be around $30k?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-11-08/vw-is-said-to-plan-21-000-subcompact-e-car-to-challenge-tesla
ID NEO
“VW has said it will be sold for a price of a comparable diesel car, suggesting a price tag of roughly 23,000 euros” = ~26K USD
There was a post on here I believe that said it will have a slightly lower price thean the eGolf….but this is the first time I’m seeing its price compared to the gas versions. Not sure i buy that…still, i hate them for not bringing it to US.
Who said VW is going to sell ID. They will keep teasing forever.
Imagine their 1 liter car which sold only 250 units and then folded up.
Because this EV is the only product of Sion, they will try all they can to sell as much as possible.
€25,500 for a 159 mile / 250 km range is reasonable.