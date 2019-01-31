Black Tesla Model X Looks Menacing On ADV.1 Advanced Wheels

1 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

The dark theme suits this Tesla Model X P100D perfectly

If Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle ever got married and had kids, this would probably the ride they’d use to pick up their kids from a private school in Gotham City. A Solid Black Tesla Model X, completely blacked out. Ever since it was released, this headline-grabbing, battery-powered luxury seven-seater, captured the attention of both automotive pundits and customers alike. And now, packed with a set of custom-made ADV.1 Wheels, looks even better.

Being a full-size SUV (Sports Activity Vehicle), the Tesla Model X capable of carrying seven people across an estimated EPA range of 289 miles (465 kilometres). The most powerful model – the P100D – is powered by a 100 kWh battery, providing the vehicle with enough power for its dual-motor setup to sprint from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in just 2.9 seconds. In order to put things into perspective right here, the 2018 Lamborghini Aventador S LP750-4 will do the sprint in the same amount of time. That’s some impressive performance right there folks. In turn, this makes the Model X P100D the perfect foundation for a rather interesting aftermarket build.

The Solid Black Model X P100D we have here comes from ADV.1 Wheels. A well-known player in the aftermarket tuning world, this Miami, FL based wheel company is the culprit behind some of the world’s fines automotive builds. This particular Model X is equipped with a set of their ADV05 M.V2 Advanced Series wheels. These lightweight two-piece forged wheels feature several design & engineering advanced, all aimed at creating a lighter and stronger wheel – a perfect trait combo for such a heavy and powerful vehicle, like the Model X seen here.

The wheels come sized 22×9 and 22×10.5 in the front and rear, respectively. Thanks to a Brushed Gloss Liquid Smoke finish for the wheels, they complete the dark theme perfectly. The final accentuating touch are the ADV.1 centre cap logos, matching the red P100D markings on the trunk link of the vehicle. Add the lightweight 50/50 Exposed Titanium Hardware option, and these wheels make for a perfect aftermarket addition to this luxury vehicle.

You can grab a complete and detailed view of this Solid Black Tesla Model X build right below.