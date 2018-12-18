Solaris Scores Electric Bus Order From Germany

2 H BY MARK KANE

First private bus company order for an electric bus in Germany

In most cases, electric bus orders are driven by public transport agencies with some incentives or special programs. As the market matures and EV value proposition improves, also private companies are placing orders.

Recently Josef Ettenhuber GmbH ordered three Solaris Urbino 12 electric, as the first private bus company in Germany.

“After winning tenders for the delivery of electric buses to Berlin and Hamburg, Solaris signed a contract for the production of three Solaris Urbino 12 electric vehicles for Munich and the surrounding area. These are the first electrically powered buses purchased by a private bus company in Germany. Ettenhuber GmbH is also the first operator to purchase Solaris Urbino 12 vehicles in their latest installment.”

Here are some highlights of the bus features: