Solaris Debuts Electric Blood Donation Bus

28 M BY MARK KANE

Solaris unveiled the world’s first all-electric bus equipped for blood donations.

It straight away won an award at the International Invention and Innovation Show INTARG.

It’s the modified Urbino 8.9 LE electric model (one of the first in the Polish manufacturer’s portfolio that consists also of a longer 12 m and 18 m articulated versions), with 160 kW electric motor and 160 kWh battery.

Having an electric blood donation bus enables it to operate on its own power, without running the engine and in places where normally municipalities might not like to let a diesel bus in.

The mobile blood donation bus seems like an even better EV application than school buses, so hopefully more of these will be delivered.

The Regional Blood Donation Centre (RCKiK) in Katowice, Poland ordered two of those EVs, based on the partnership with Solaris since 1996.