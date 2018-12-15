2 H BY MARK KANE

Poland already has more than 100 electric buses in service.

Poland is one of the top electric bus markets in Europe, and major local manufacturer – Solaris Bus & Coach – just received an order for another 21 EVs for Municipal transport operator MPK in Poznań.

So far, Solaris delivered more than 100 electric buses in its home market and almost 90 more such buses have been ordered.

The latest order (worth about $18.5 million) includes 15 articulated and 5 standard length buses, that will enter service by February 2020.

The buses will be equipped with High Power battery packs (174 kWh and 116 kWh respectively) for short-range and ultra-fast charging using a roof-mounted pantograph.

Two new pantograph charging stations are to be set up at two bus terminals, each with two stands so that four buses will be able to fast charge at once. Additionally, 10 double DC fast chargers will be installed at the depot for overnight charging, complemented by three mobile units.

To help power up the auxiliary devices, buses will get a photovoltaic cell system on the vehicle roof.

Source: Solaris via Green Car Congress