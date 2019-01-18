New SolarEdge EV-Charging Solar Inverter Comes With Google Assistant

18 M BY MARK KANE

It is a talking charging station.

SolarEdge announced at the 2019 Consumer Electronic Show collaboration with Google to integrate Google Assistant in its EV-charging solar inverter.

The latest version of the 9.6 kW EV-charging solar inverter can – as one of the first home charging stations – receive voice commands for starting and stopping charging, and in the near-future also:

inquiring about charging status

checking average miles charged in the charging session

pre-schedule charging

“SolarEdge is one of the first companies to integrate EV charging with the Google Assistant. This news coincides with Google announcing all of the new Google Assistant features and with the SolarEdge EV charging solar inverter on display in the Google Assistant booth located outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) this week.SolarEdge offers the world’s first EV charging solar inverter, which offers up to six times faster charging than standard Level 1 chargers through its innovative solar boost mode. The smart speaker integration with the Google Assistant makes EV charging simpler for consumers and answers demand for smart energy solutions.”

Lior Handelsman, SolarEdge’s Founder and VP of Marketing and Product Strategy said:

“Smart homes have mainly been about convenience and interconnectivity, but the next step of the smart home is integrating smart energy management, such as EV charging. By merging the simplicity of smart homes with the value of smart energy through this collaboration with Google, SolarEdge is leading the way in making the power of smart solar energy more accessible to more people.”

The other EVSE that also has implemented Google Assistant seems to be eMotorWerks’ JuiceBox Level 2.