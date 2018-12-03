SolarEdge Acquires Battery Maker Kokam

2 H BY MARK KANE

SolarEdge, a solar inverter supplier, now will be able to produce ESS in-house.

SolarEdge Technologies acquired this month Kokam – the South Korean manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells, battery packs and energy storage systems.

According to SolarEdge, about 75% of outstanding equity shares were bought for approximately $88 million, including related transaction expenses. In effect company will gain competences in important ESS market as well as in batteries for UPS, electric vehicles (EV), aerospace, marine and more. The remaining 25% is intended to be acquired over time.

Kokam is a much smaller company than LG Chem, Samsung SDI or SK Innovation, so its presence in EV market wasn’t big, but both Kokam and SolarEdge were known names in the industry.

Kokam batteries were used in Solar Impulse 2 electric aircraft (154 kWh) that circled the world around. Here are more Kokam-powered EV:

On the other hand, SolarEdge was since 2015 a supplier of inverters for Tesla energy storage systems and now, by having Kokam on-board, will be able to provide an entire ESS.

Guy Sella, CEO, Chairman and Founder of SolarEdge said: