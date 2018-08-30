The Smoking Tire Presents Its Tesla Model 3 Test Drive Review
3 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 8
Come along and carve some Califonia canyons.
We’ve got a fresh new review of the Tesla Model 3 here (above) by The Smoking Tire, but before you click play, a warning. It begins with an advertisement for a product which bills itself as being “For man care, down there.” Not that there’s anything particularly offensive about this, and actually, host Matt Farah does a great job of pitching the product. Still, we wanted to give you a heads up just in case you happen to be watching with someone of a tender age and don’t want to get into an awkward discussion at the moment. Ok, so with that out of the way, let’s talk about the actual review a bit, shall we?
To begin, the particular car here was obtained by The Smoking Tire from Turo, the peer-to-peer vehicle rental service. Farah says it’s an older build, put together in the first few months of 2018 and is rear-wheel-drive with the long-range battery. It does not have the Autopilot feature. At one point, the camera traces over many of the panel gaps and he later calls out their lack of uniformity. It could also use a bit of a vacuuming out, but who are we to judge?
Pretty much the entirety of the review happens while the car is in motion, cutting up the California canyons around the Malibu area. Host Farah genuinely seems to like it overall but has a few gripes. For instance, the rear suspension seems to wallow a bit when pushed (he does say that he likes the suspension in normal usage), he finds the steering has “not a lot of feel,” and calls it “video-gamey“. He also has a few gripes about the Continental tires his example is equipped with.
On the plus side, he does like the brakes. About the acceleration, he says, the car’s plenty fast. “It does really scoot out of the corners, though. I like that.” He confesses that he had expected not to like the touchscreen but apparently after figuring out how everything works within ten minutes of driving. At the end, he says he will miss it, which we think is pretty high praise.
He does get a couple things wrong, and this is echoed in the description below. First, the rear motor should put out 202 kW, not 50 kW. Secondly, the range is rated as 310 miles by the EPA, not 275-280. Those quibbles aside, we enjoyed the review and believe you will too.
Video description:
The Tesla Model 3 is one of the most significant cars of the last 10 years. This example is the ‘Long Range’ Version, which is rear-drive, 50kw electric motor and a 275-mile range. This model does not feature the controversial ‘Autopilot’ enhanced cruise control features, and has a retail price around $53,000.
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "The Smoking Tire Presents Its Tesla Model 3 Test Drive Review"
Giving us a “heads up” on a man care ad, well, is that really helpful?
Doh!
No puns were intended!
1:09 to skip that obnoxious commercial.
https://twitter.com/DietWrite/status/1029838596159619072
We’ll be posting about that later.
“you can’t put the card in your wallet” not true. I have no problem using the card in my wallet.
I’m surprised he dinged the sound system (“the radio”) so hard; it’s gotten nothing but top praise in every other review I’ve seen. Also, what’s the big obsession with panel gaps? Is it really that people assume if they can’t get the panel gaps right, they can’t get the rest of the car right? Or is it because of wind noise? Is it just aesthetics? I know detractors made such a huge fuss over it, but I figured it was just the easiest thing for them to criticize.
I was surprised by this as well. Sound quality is a subjective thing, though, and there can be a pretty wide opinion on any given system. It could be that it’s EQ’d for a particular music style. A lot of pop music calls for strong tight bass, but if a stereo sounds good listening to that, it may not do well at recreating a true-sounding representation of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21. I put this down as one of those YMMV kinds of things.
Now I really want to get back in one just to listen to the stereo for a while.